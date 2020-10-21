Hilary Swank Responds to Netflix’s Cancellation of ‘Away’

The "Away" star and executive producer reminisced about the sci-fi drama after Netflix announced that the show had been canceled on Monday.

Hilary Swank, who starred in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “Away” earlier in the year, reminisced about the show in an Instagram post on Tuesday following its cancellation by Netflix.

“Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star.’ It was an incredible journey my compadres,” Swank said on Instagram. “And thank you to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars. Until the next one.”

Swank starred in the series as Emma Green, a NASA astronaut who led the first astronaut expedition to Mars. The show also starred Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, and Mark Ivanir, among others.

“Away” premiered on Netflix on September 4. The show received mixed reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers, who, despite praising its polished look, referred to “Away” as a “stock family drama” that failed to capitalize on its sci-fi elements in his grade C review.

“As the early episodes of ‘Away’ play out, it’s clear this is made with a mass audience in mind. It’s not nerve-wracking enough to alienate the squeamish; it’s not taking any sort of political stance that could put off either side; it’s not even that interested in the significance or value of space exploration, let alone the big ideas and existential dread often invited by trips into the unknown,” Travers wrote in his review. “It’s a straightforward family drama where the only question is if this family can stay connected during their three years apart.”

“Away” is the latest high-profile project to be canceled by Netflix in October. The streaming service canceled “Glow,” its critically acclaimed comedy series about female wrestlers, due to ongoing production complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic; the show was originally scheduled to return with a fourth season in 2021. Netflix cancelled wel-received shows such as “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” and “I Am Not Okay With This” earlier in the year.

