‘House of the Dragon’: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Sets Paddy Considine to Star

Paddy Considine will portray King Viserys Targaryen in HBO's anticipated sequel to its fantasy hit.

“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s upcoming prequel to “Game of Thrones,” has acquired one of its leading men. Paddy Considine, who starred in HBO’s “The Outsider” and “The Third Day,” will portray King Viserys Targaryen in the upcoming series.

HBO’s description for Considine’s character reads:

Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from “Game of Thrones,” good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

“House of the Dragon” was announced by HBO in November 2019. The 10-episode prequel series is co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who executive produce alongside Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, and Sara Lee Hess. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and a handful of other episodes.

The Considine casting news marks the first significant detail about the “Game of Thrones” prequel since HBO programming chief Casey Bloys suggested in a January interview that “House of the Dragon” might premiere sometime in 2022. Few details about the show, including other cast members, have been teased since then. A production start date for “House of the Dragon” had not been determined in January, and it is unclear if or how severely the entertainment industry’s ongoing coronavirus-related production issues have impacted work on the show.

“House of the Dragon” will mark Considine’s third television role for HBO, following the aforementioned “The Outsider” and “The Third Day,” both of which premiered in 2020.

He previously starred in all four of the “The Suspicions of Mr Whicher” British television films as Jack Whicher. He also appeared in four episodes of BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” in 2016 and starred in BBC’s “Informer” alongside Nabhaan Rizwan in 2018. Considine starred in a variety of recent films, including “The Girl with All the Gifts,” “The Death of Stalin,” “Journeyman,” “Funny Cow,” “How to Build a Girl,” and the upcoming “Wolf.” He has also directed films such as “Tyrannosaur” and short film “Dog Altogether” and won several awards, including two BAFTA Awards and an Empire Award.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.