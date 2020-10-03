‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s Season 46 Premiere

Hosted by Chris Rock, the new episode marks the cast and crew's long-awaited return to Studio 8H.

The cast and crew of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” finally return to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, October 3. Hosting the Season 46 premiere, picking up after Season 45 wrapped in May with special virtually produced episodes, is Chris Rock. The “SNL” alum will be joined by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion for a live, in-person episode with a limited audience.

How can you watch the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live”? “SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30 p.m. central time on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

This season, the entire cast is returning to the studio. That includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Ewo Ngodim (upped from featured to repertory player), Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. New to the cast are Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes.

The group will be joined by Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and new guest star Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. “Saturday Night Live” published a brief teaser showing Carrey and Rudolph suiting up to portray the Democratic presidential nominee and his running mate on Thursday. Season 46 will mark the actor’s first time portraying Biden on “Saturday Night Live.” The former vice president had been portrayed by Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Jason Sudeikis in Season 45.

Carrey regularly weighs in on United States politics on his social media handles. Carrey recently starred in the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game movie as Dr. Robotnik. His other recent film credits include “The Bad Batch” and “Dark Crimes” and 2014’s “Dumb and Dumber To” film. Carrey’s latest television credit was on Showtime’s “Kidding,” a dark comedy series canceled in July after two seasons.

Like most other television productions, especially live ones, work on “Saturday Night Live” was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s team produced several virtual episodes via teleconferencing technology to a lukewarm reception earlier in the quarantine.

