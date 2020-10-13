‘I’m Your Woman’ Trailer: Rachel Brosnahan Goes Mob Wife in Julia Hart’s Crime Thriller

Julia Hart's fourth feature follows another release for the filmmaker earlier this year, in Disney+'s "Stargirl."

After three Emmy-winning seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon has figured out nobody can work a period costume like Rachel Brosnahan. While “Mrs. Maisel” made Brosnahan a household face, she has yet to break out on the film side in the same way. While she’s appeared in films by Craig Gillespie and Joachim Trier, Brosnahan is leading the crime thriller “I’m Your Woman,” which positions her as a mob wife who becomes unwittingly embroiled in her husband’s affairs. “I’m Your Woman” is the opening night film of the upcoming AFI Fest, and Amazon has released a first trailer in anticipation of the film’s festival debut.

Per AFI Fest’s official synopsis: “Suburban housewife Jean (Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene) is tasked with the job of keeping them safe. After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood, family, and what it takes to claim your life as your own.”

From the look of the trailer, it appears Brosnahan’s character is a far cry from “Mrs. Maisel” and much closer to her “House of cards” character. Fans of that breakout performance will remember her facility with high-tension dramatic roles.

“I’m Your Woman” is the fourth feature film from writer/director Julia Hart. She began her career with “Miss Stevens” in 2016, which starred Lily Rabe and a young Timothée Chalamet. She then directed “Fast Color,” with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Strathairn, and Lorraine Toussaint. Earlier this year, Disney+ released “Stargirl,” which Hart adapted from the young adult book by Jerry Spinelli. Both “Miss Stevens” and “Fast Color” were co-written with Hart’s husband Jordan Horowitz, a producer on “La La Land” who also co-wrote and executive produced “I’m Your Woman.” Brosnahan also serves as producer.

Amazon Studios will release “I’m Your Woman” on December 11. Check out the thrilling first trailer below.

