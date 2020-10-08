‘Invincible’ Trailer: Robert Kirkman’s Hourlong Animated Superhero Series Reveals First Look

Amazon Prime Video is preparing to release the "Walking Dead" creator's foray into animation next year.

Amazon Prime Video has unmasked the first trailer for “Invincible,” its upcoming animated superhero series from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman.

Amazon’s synopsis of the series reads:

“Invincible” is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

The trailer was revealed during Kirkman’s appearance at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse event on Thursday afternoon.

The show will also star Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Seth Rogen (“Sausage Party,” “This is the End”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Andrew Rannells (“Black Monday,” “Girls”), Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Mark Hamill (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Walton Goggins (“Justified”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Mae Whitman (“Good Girls”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”), Melise (“The Flash”), Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons”), Grey Griffin (“Avengers Assemble”), and Max Burkholder (“Imaginary Order”), among others.

“Invincible” will soar onto Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2021 but a specific release date has yet not yet been given.

The show is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Catherine Winder (“The Angry Birds Movie,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) with supervising director Jeff Allen, as well as Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. “Invincible,” Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run

Kirkman has worked on a variety of well-known comic book properties beyond “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible,” including “Tech Jacket,” “Outcast,” and “Oblivion Song,” as well as Marvel properties such as “Irredeemable Ant-Man” and “Marvel Zombies.”

As for “The Walking Dead,” AMC’s long-running adaptation of the comic book recently aired its Season 10 finale. An eleventh season of the show was greenlit in October 2019. The franchise’s “Fear the Walking Dead” spinoff has been running for five years and the latest spinoff, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” premiered in early October.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Invincible” below:

