Jon Favreau Says He’s ‘Open to the Idea’ of a ‘Mandalorian’ Movie

There are no immediate plans for a "The Mandalorian" film but series creator Jon Favreau said he was "definitely open" to the idea.

Jon Favreau isn’t rushing to make a feature film based on “The Mandalorian,” but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future.

The creator of the wildly popular Disney+ series and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal recently spoke to Variety about the Star Wars show’s upcoming second season, which will premiere on the streaming service on October 30. The duo discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of a “The Mandalorian” feature film. Though Favreau said there are no immediate plans to adapt the series, which premiered alongside Disney+ late last year, into a film, he notes that the line between feature films and streaming titles is growing hazier and he is “definitely open” to the idea.

“The line is blurring now,” said Favreau. “Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

Pascal also weighed in on the possibility of a “Mandalorian” movie in the Variety interview. The actor said that he wasn’t aware of any discussions about a potential film but expressed confidence that the series would be able to transition to the silver screen with the right creative team.

“I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience,” Pascal said. “But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!”

“The Mandalorian” is one of several “Star Wars” spinoff shows in the works for Disney+. The streaming service is also working on a series centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a protagonist in the 2016 “Rogue One” film, as well as an Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while reports from April stated “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland was working on a female-centric “Star Wars” show.

Pascal and Favreau’s thoughts on a potential “The Mandalorian” movie can be read in full via Variety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.