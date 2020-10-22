Keanu Reeves’ ‘Matrix’ Suit, Mechanical ‘Alien’ Head Among 900 Film Props Heading to Auction

Items from "The Matrix" and "Alien" are estimated to sell between $52,000 and $78,000.

Over 900 film props are heading to auction later this year as part of Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. The virtual auction is set to take place December 1-2. Prop Store estimates the total collection will sell for a combined $5.6 million. Items for sale include Keanu Reeves’ “Matrix” suit, the mechanical alien head from Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” the neck tie worn by Heath Ledger’s Joker in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” and the red leather jacket worn by Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s “Fight Club.”

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said in a statement announcing the auction, “Following the massive success in our inaugural Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction, Prop Store is back with its seventh UK auction, a fantastic collection of over 900 artifacts for movie fans to get excited about. The two-day event will take place via live stream on the first and second of December 2020, with plenty of digital opportunities to get up close and personal with the incredible content on offer this year.”

A virtual preview exhibition event for the auction will be held in November via social media, with opportunities to see props from the auction up close and ask questions of the auction specialists. Registration is now open on Prop Store’s website. Online proxy bids can be submitted beginning Thursday, October 29. A selection of items being auctioned with their sale estimates is includes below.

-Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) hero lightsaber from ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” ($103,000-155,000)

-Special effects mechanical alien head from “Alien” ($52,000-78,000)

-Joker’s (Jack Nicholson) fedora from “Batman” ($26,000-38,000)

-James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) MI6 training suit from “Skyfall” ($19,000-26,000)

-Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) bomber jacket from “Top Gun” ($15,000-21,000)

-Neo (Keanu Reeves) complete costume from “The Matrix Reloaded” ($52,000-78,000)

-Tyler Durden’s (Brad Pitt) red leather jacket from “Fight Club” ($26,000-38,000)

-Joker’s (Heath Ledger) neck tie from “The Dark Knight” ($10,000-13,000)

