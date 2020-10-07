Marc Maron to Netflix: Let Us End ‘GLOW’ with a Two-Hour Movie

The "GLOW" co-star urged Netflix to give the series' cast and creative team the minimal resources for a proper finale.

Netflix’s cancelation of “GLOW” on Monday was met with sadness by fans and critics alike, including series co-star Marc Maron.

Maron discussed the show’s cancelation in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday morning, where he implored Netflix to allow the show’s cast and creative team the resources to finish — not via a full season, as planned, merely as a truncated TV movie.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out,” Maron, who portrayed Sam Sylvia on the show, said on Instagram. “The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote about the cancelation of the well-received series, which was originally slated to return for a fourth and final season, on Tuesday morning. Travers noted that though there was reason to believe the show could’ve continued despite scheduling conflicts and budgeting issues, Netflix’s cancelation was nonetheless unsurprising due to the show’s perceived viewership issues and the complications surrounding new COVID safety guidelines.

As for Maron, he noted that “GLOW” showrunners relayed to the cast that financial issues were a key cause behind the show’s cancellation.

“The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore. We’ve got two offices and soundstages being leased. They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown,” Maron said on Instagram. “I was told that they didn’t want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production. So that’s what we heard. Honestly, who knows? The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew. Who knows where we’re going to be in January?”

“GLOW” Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

