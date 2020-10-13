‘Matrix 4’ Star Jessica Henwick: Lana Wachowski’s Filmmaking Will ‘Change the Industry’

"There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using," Henwick teases of the sequel.

Jessica Henwick is no stranger to witnessing big budget productions thanks to her roles as Nymeria Sand on “Game of Thrones,” X-Wing pilot Jess Pava in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and Colleen Wing in a trio of Netflix-Marvel comic book series (“Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “Luke Cage”), but the making of “The Matrix 4” seems to be blowing the actress’ mind like never before. Henwick is currently in Berlin filming “The Matrix” sequel and told ComicBook that she’s seeing industry-changing crafts work happening on set.

“There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, ‘Matrix 4.’ Those pinch me moments,” Henwick said. “Yeah. Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.”

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” last month, Henwick’s “Matrix” co-star Neil Patrick Harris teased that Wachowski’s approach to the fourth installment would shake up the beloved visual style of the franchise. The actor noted, “I think [Lana] has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing.”

“The Matrix 4” cast includes newcomers like Henwick, Harris, and recent Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II opposite returning franchise stars like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The original trilogy’s cinematographer Bill Pope has been replaced by “Legends of the Fall” and “Braveheart” Oscar winner John Toll. Regardless of the switch, it appears Wachowski is staying consistent in ensuring her new “Matrix” film is just as much of a visual game-changer as the original.

Warner Bros. originally had “The Matrix 4” on the release calendar for May 21, 2021 before the pandemic forced the studio to bump the sequel to April 1, 2022. “Matrix” fans got good news when earlier this month the release moved forward to December 22, 2021. Plot details for “Matrix 4” remain under wraps, although Reeves has described the film as “a love story.”

