Michael B. Jordan in Talks to Make Directorial Debut with ‘Creed 3’

The latest "Rocky" spinoff follows on the success of the 2015 and 2018 "Creed" films, starring Jordan as Adonis Creed.

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to not only star in, but also direct, the third installment in the “Creed” film series. The news was first reported by Deadline within the context of a larger story about the studio MGM, which produced and distributed “Creed II” in 2018, and produced “Creed” with Warner Bros. distributing domestically in 2015. The first “Creed” film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.” “Creed II,” meanwhile, was directed by Steven Caple Jr. “Creed III” will mark the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977. “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut. He previously executive-produced “Creed II.”

Back in February it was reported by THR that Zach Baylin, the scribe behind the upcoming Will Smith vehicle “King Richard,” is penning the script for “Creed III.” The movie will continue the saga of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The original movie grossed $173 million at the worldwide box office. The second film earned more than $214 million around the world. Jordan was last seen in the 2019 racial justice drama “Just Mercy” as Bryan Stevenson. He’ll next be seen in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” currently in post-production to be released next year, and is lending his voice to the marvel series “What If…?”

Related MGM's Revival of American International Pictures Could Look to Compete With Blumhouse

Michael B. Jordan Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

The 15 Best Cooking Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Also announced is another Ryan Coogler film, “Wrong Answer.” With a screenplay by Ta-Nehisi Coates based on a New Yorker article by Rachel Aviv, the film centers on a math teacher in Atlanta who is scandalized when he looks to get funding for his school by altering his students’ test scores. Jordan is also reportedly in development on a new film from Danny Boyle, titled “Methuselah.” It’s an action/adventure story centered on a 1,000-year-old man who has used his time on the planet to develop an unparalleled set of survival skills.

Along with plenty of critical acclaim throughout his career, Jordan received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2018 for producing the HBO movie “Fahrenheit 451,” directed by Ramin Bahrani.

IndieWire has reached out to representatives at MGM for additional comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.