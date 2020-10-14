‘Monster Hunter’ Trailer: Milla Jovovich’s ‘Resident Evil’ Reunion Is One of the Last 2020 Tentpoles Left

Paul W. S. Anderson turns Capcom's second-most popular video game into an action-packed thriller.

Video game adaptations can be hit or miss, but with much of the “Resident Evil” team behind “Monster Hunter,” the newest action thriller has some serious heft behind it. “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson (not to be confused with that other Paul Anderson) is overseeing a forthcoming adaptation alongside his wife and “Resident Evil” leading lady Milla Jovovich. Released in 2004, “Monster Hunter” is a franchise of fantasy-themed action role-playing games. Monster Hunter is Japanese company Capcom’s second best-selling video game, after Resident Evil. After churning out six highly successful “Resident Evil” films, Anderson is turning to the company’s other game for his next franchise. A newly released trailer promises plenty of action-packed thrills.

In the game, the player takes the role of a Hunter, slaying or trapping large monsters across various landscapes as part of quests. Some quests involve the gathering of a certain item, which can put the Hunter at risk of facing a particular monster. The logline for the film is: “When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.”

The movie stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a United Nations military team. Tony Jaa will play The Hunter, one of many skilled warriors that fight giant monsters. Rapper T.I. Harris is playing Link, a sniper, while Ron Perlman will play a man named Admiral, the leader of the Hunter’s Crew. “Monster Hunter” also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung.

“This really is a long term passion project of mine,” Anderson said during a recent appearance at New York Comic-Con. The director said he discovered the game over 10 years ago when it was just popular in Japan and approached Capcom about making it into a feature. “I’m approaching it not just as a filmmaker, but also as a long term player and a fan of it. So I could feel the pressure to do the world justice in terms of filmmaking. The thing I fell in love with is I fell in love with the creatures and also this amazing world that Capcom had created.”

Sony will release “Monster Hunter” on December 30. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.