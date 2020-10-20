Netflix Adds Four New 2020 Releases to the List of Its 10 Biggest Film Openings of All Time

Yes, "Enola Holmes" and "The Old Guard" were the massive Netflix blockbusters many expected.

Netflix has added four new 2020 releases to its list of the 10 biggest Netflix original film openings of all time. The streaming giant unveiled its top 10 list in July 2020, with four 2020 releases featured at the time (the Chris Hemsworth action vehicle “Extraction,” the Mark Wahlberg starrer “Spenser Confidential,” horror film “The Platform,” and the Happy Madison comedy “The Wrong Missy”). Now just three months later, over 50 percent of the top 10 list is 2020 releases as “The Old Guard,” “Enola Holmes,” “The Kissing Booth 2,” and “Project Power” all raked in enough viewers over their first four weeks to chart in the top 10.

According to Netflix, the Charlize Theron-starring comic book adaptation “The Old Guard” ranks as the biggest original film opening of the last three months with 78 million viewers over its first four weeks. Millie Bobbie Brown’s detective adventure “Enola Holmes” and the Jamie Foxx-Joseph Gordon Levitt action film “Project Power” follow with 76 million and 75 million viewers, respectively. Joey King’s “Kissing Booth” sequel netted 66 million viewers over its first four weeks. These 2020 releases knocked “Triple Frontier,” “The Wrong Missy,” “The Platform” and “The Perfect Date” out of the top 10.

Netflix’s list of its 10 biggest film openings is stilled topped by “Extraction,” which earned 99 million viewers over its first four weeks this spring. Sandra Bullock’s 2018 Christmas sensation “Bird Box” remains in the number two position with 89 million views, while Wahlberg’s “Spencer Confidential” boasts 85 million views. As of now, Martin Scorsese’s 10-time Oscar nominee “The Irishman” remains in the top 10 with 64 million views.

It should be noted that Netflix counts a view as two-minutes of screen time, so there’s no telling how many subscribers watched the entirety of these films. Furthermore, the list will always favor more recent releases since the more subscribers Netflix adds gives newer films the opportunity to be seen by more people. Regardless, Netflix claims to have had a blockbuster quarter with four titles ranking in the top 10 of their biggest openings ever.

Here was Netflix’s list of the biggest film openings as of July 2020:

1. “Extraction” – 99 Million

2. “Bird Box” – 89 Million

3. “Spenser Confidential” – 85 Million

4. “6 Underground” – 83 Million

5. “Murder Mystery” – 73 Million

6. “The Irishman” – 64 Million

7. “Triple Frontier” – 63 Million

8. “The Wrong Missy” – 59 Million

9. “The Platform” – 56 Million

10. “The Perfect Date” – 48 Million

Here is the updated list as of October 2020:

1. “Extraction” – 99 Million

2. “Bird Box” – 89 Million

3. “Spenser Confidential” – 85 Million

4. “6 Underground” – 83 Million

5. “The Old Guard” – 78 Million

6. “Enola Holmes” – 76 Million

7. “Project Power” – 75 Million

8. “Murder Mystery” – 73 Million

9. “The Kissing Booth 2” – 66 Million

10. “The Irishman” – 64 Million

AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR is on track to become the number 1 most-watched documentary feature film *ever* on Netflix, projected to reach 52 million members in its first 28 days. pic.twitter.com/A6dtvdGfOZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 20, 2020

Would you take a pill if it gave you 5 minutes of power? 75 million members did in the first four weeks of PROJECT POWER 💊💊💊 pic.twitter.com/ZOSH7MCOhP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 20, 2020

