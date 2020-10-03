Netflix Greenlights Jeffrey Dahmer Series from Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy is setting his sights on infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for his next Netflix project.

Ryan Murphy is getting ready to offer his take on infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Netflix has greenlit “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” a limited series that hails from Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Deadline reported that Richard Jenkins will co-star as Dahmer’s father, Carl Franklin will direct the pilot, and Janet Mock will write and also direct other episodes. Production is scheduled to begin in January. The role of Dahmer has not been cast.

Deadline reported that Murphy and the limited series’ other producers are enacting a nationwide search for an actor to play the role. Casting is underway for the lead female role of Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer’s who repeatedly and fruitlessly warned law enforcement about the serial killer.

Per Deadline, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” will chronicle story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.The show will dramatize at least 10 cases where Dahmer was nearly apprehended but was let go and will also explore white privilege; Dahmer, a “clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.”

Dahmer is one of the most notorious serial killers in the history of the United States. Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991 and committed necrophilia and cannibalism on several of his victims. All but one of his murders occurred in Wisconsin, the other took place in Ohio. Dahmer was murdered by a fellow prison inmate in 1994.

Dahmer has been the subject of a variety of films and television series over the years, including recent titles such as “My Friend Dahmer” and “Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster,” the latter of which premiered in May 2020.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is one of a variety of projects Murphy is working on for Netflix. His limited series “Hollywood” and “Halston” recently premiered on the platform, as well as “The Boys in the Band” film. Murphy is also responsible for “Ratched” and “The Politician” Netflix series.

