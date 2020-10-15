New ‘Dexter’ Limited Series Headed to Showtime in Fall 2021

Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as the titular serial killer in the upcoming Showtime series.

“Dexter” is coming back; Showtime announced on Wednesday that a new 10-episode limited series based on the eight-season crime drama is set to begin production in early 2021 and will reunite original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Showtime did not offer any plot details or other casting information for the series and it is unclear if it will take place after the events of the controversial series finale that aired in 2013.

The original eight-season run of “Dexter” premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer.

Though the early seasons of “Dexter” enjoyed widespread critical acclaim — the show earned four Emmys, including a 2010 win for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series — reviewers cooled on the show as time went on. Critical reception of the latter seasons were decidedly mixed and the series finale was widely disliked by television critics.

Speculation about a potential “Dexter” spinoff or sequel series has persisted for years; former Showtime head David Nevins publicly floated the idea in 2014 and stated it would be possible if Hall was involved.

“’Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime president Gary Levine said in a statement. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Hall has appeared in a variety of films and television shows since “Dexter” came to a close. He appeared in recent films such as “Game Night” and “The Report,” as well as television shows like “Safe,” which he also executive produced, and one episode of “The Crown” as John F. Kennedy. As for Phillips, he departed “Dexter” after Season 4 and worked on shows such as “Nurse Jackie” and “Feed the Beast.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.