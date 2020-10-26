Nicole Kidman: ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Stories Are Being Worked On and ‘Just Need to Solidify’

Kidman says "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty is "concocting" the story for Season 3 right now.

“Big Little Lies” Season 3 is now being developed by author Liane Moriarty, at least according to Nicole Kidman. During an interview on iHeart Radio’s “Jam Nation” podcast to promote her new HBO limited series “The Undoing,” the Oscar-winning actress said Moriarty is “working on a book” that will serve as the treatment for “Big Little Lies” Season 3. The author did the same thing for the show’s second season after the first run of episodes covered all the plot from her book of the same name.

“There’s a story being concocted,” Kidman added. “Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified.”

Kidman revealed earlier this month in an interview with Marie Claire that the cast and crew of “Big Little Lies” were looking forward to working together again on a new season. The actress said, “Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë [Kravitz] and Laura [Dern], and they’re in. David E. Kelly and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!”

Kidman has remained in working relationships with the “Big Little Lies” creative team following the end of the show’s second season. Kidman’s new HBO project “The Undoing” is created and written by Kelly, while her upcoming Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” is an adaptation of Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The first season of “Big Little Lies” was an Emmy-winning critics darling, but the show’s second run proved more divisive and made headlines for behind-the-scenes tensions involving Kelly and director Andrea Arnold.

HBO president Casey Bloys told “Big Little Lies” fans in summer 2019 to “never say never” about a potential third season, although he added, “To me, there’s no obvious place to go. I would certainly be open to it because I love working with all of them.”

Kidman and Kelly’s “The Undoing” started its limited run October 25. The series airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.

