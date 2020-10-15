‘No Man’s Land’ Trailer: Hulu’s Syrian Civil War Mystery Sets Series Premiere — Exclusive

"Euphoria" executive producer Ron Leshem's next drama series is coming to Hulu in November.

Women are taking the fight to ISIS in “No Man’s Land,” Hulu’s upcoming Syrian civil war drama. IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer for the upcoming series, which can be viewed below.

The series’ synopsis reads:

“No Man’s Land” dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

“No Man’s Land” stars Félix Moati (“The French Dispatch,” “Le grand bain”), Mélanie Thierry (“La Douleur,” “Au revoir là-haut”), and James Purefoy (“Altered Carbon,” “The Following,” “Rome”) alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron, and Céline Samie.

The drama series is co-created by Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”), Maria Feldman (“False Flag”), Eitan Mansuri (When Heroes Fly), and Amit Cohen (“False Flag”) and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia (“Commes des rois,” “Les conquérants”). Oded Ruskin (“False Flag”) will serve as the director for all 8 episodes. No Man’s Land is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

“No Man’s Land” is the latest high-profile project from Leshem, who serves as executive producer and writer on HBO’s critically acclaimed “Euphoria,” which won three Emmys earlier this year. The HBO series is based on Leshem’s Israeli television series of the same name. Leshem also created HBO Max’s “Valley of Tears,” which the streaming service acquired on Tuesday.

“No Man’s Land” premieres all eight episodes Wednesday, November 18 on Hulu. Check out the trailer and key art below.

