Pete Davidson Blasts J.K. Rowling, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise: ‘Those Films Harmed Us All Equally’

Davidson used his "Weekend Update" platform to take on Rowling's recent anti-trans remarks and their stain on the "Harry Potter" legacy.

Pete Davidson brought his signature brand of overshare to the latest segment of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” where anchor Colin Jost polls the comedian and “SNL” star for his thoughts on the latest trends and conversation starters. This week, Davidson took on “Harry Potter” mogul and author J.K. Rowling, who’s been under fire all year for her antagonistic stance toward the trans community. Watch below.

Adding that he found Rowling’s remarks “disappointing,” Davidson said, “I long for a few years ago when the worst thing she ever did were those ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies,” referring to the Warner Bros. spinoff franchise. “You know, no discrimination. Those films harmed us all equally.”

A third installment in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” film series, written and produced by Rowling, is expected to be released in November 2021.

Rowling drew widespread condemnation this year when she said that trans people should be defined by their biological sex, arguing that “if sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.” Rowling quit tweeting briefly but re-emerged with an essay elaborating on her views. In the piece, she dismissed her critics, arguing that detractors were harassing her for “wrongthink” and bemoaning that she should “never, ever expect a nuanced conversation” on Twitter.

“What’s wrong with her?” Davidson continued in his “SNL” rant. “She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and, the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure!”

Davidson also said, “I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago because I’m not psychic. I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was gonna go on Mel Gibson on us. I have a ‘Game of ‘Thrones’ tattoo. Now I’m terrified one day George R.R. Martin’s just gonna be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoy what I had to say about dragons and direwolves, wait ’til you hear what I think about Puerto Rico. I also have a Winnie the Pooh tattoo. Am I going to have to find out he was diddling Piglet the whole time? It’s madness! This is crazy times we live in.”

