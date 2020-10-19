Sacha Baron Cohen Wore 56-Inch Trump Fat Suit for ‘Borat 2,’ Plus Seth Rogen Shares First Rave

Seth Rogen says the "Borat" sequel has "a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie."

One of the highlights from the “Borat Subsequent Movie Film” trailer was a scene where Sacha Baron Cohen dresses up as Donald Trump in order to ambush a Mike Pence event. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Baron Cohen revealed that transforming into Trump required wearing a 56-inch fat suit and that breaking into a Pence event meant waiting in a bathroom stall for five hours. That’s about as long as it took Baron Cohen just to get into the fat suit and put face makeup on to turn into Trump.

“Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face,” Baron Cohen said. “This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.”

Baron Cohen continued, “Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.”

The Borat-as-Trump sequence is shaping up to be one of the buzziest moments in the highly anticipated “Borat” sequel. Baron Cohen also revealed over the weekend he spent five days in character as Borat in order to quarantine full time with two conspiracy theorists. It appears the comedian’s dramatic efforts to pull off “Borat 2” will pay off, at least according to Seth Rogen. Ahead of the film’s streaming debut, the “Pineapple Express” and “Knocked Up” actor shared the sequel’s first rave reaction on social media.

“I’ve seen ‘Borat 2’ around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh,” Rogen wrote. “It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it.”

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film” begins streaming October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

I’ve seen #Borat2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh. It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 19, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.