Daniel Craig, Spike Lee, Edgar Wright, and More Remember Sean Connery

"Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course," fellow James Bond portrayer Daniel Craig said.

2 hours ago

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, Sean Connery, 1971

“Diamond Are Forever”

Courtesy Everett Collection

Hollywood was shocked on Saturday morning to learn that Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who invented the modern idea of the action hero and embodied the 1960s sexual revolution, died at the age of 90. In his 45-year career, Connery worked with top directors like Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston, Michael Bay, and Gus Van Sant, but was of course most famous for originating the iconic role of James Bond.

In the aftermath of Connery’s passing, other Hollywood luminaries like Daniel Craig (the latest Bond), as well as Edgar Wright, Elton John, Spike Lee, Paul Feig, and more offered tributes to the late actor. See below.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Daniel Craig said in a statement. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style.”

Craig added, “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The list of honors Connery received throughout his lifetime include an Academy Award for “The Untouchables” and the Kennedy Center Honor, and he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. He was called by Scottish newspaper The Sunday Herald “The Greatest Living Scot,” and People Magazine not only voted him “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1989 but also “Sexiest Man of the Century” a decade later.

Read IndieWire’s full obituary for Sean Connery.

 

Damn,We Just Lost ANOTHER Great-SEAN CONNERY/The Original JAMES BOND-007. Some Of Earliest Memories Of My Late Mother (Jacqueline Shelton Lee) Taking Me To The Movies Was James Bond Joints. Several Times Moms Would Have To Cover My Eyes. I Also Asked “Mommy,Why Is That Lady Names Pussy Galore❓ 😳😳😳I Got A “Shhhhhhhh,Be Quiet And Watch The Movie”. HA HA😜😜😜😜. No Disrespect To The Other Actors Who Later Played 007,But To Me Sean Is My Guy,He Was Kicking Much Ass And Taking Names,All Da Fine Ladies, Kraft Gadgets,And Had JOKES TOO😜😜😜😜. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

 

