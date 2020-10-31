Daniel Craig, Spike Lee, Edgar Wright, and More Remember Sean Connery

"Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course," fellow James Bond portrayer Daniel Craig said.

Hollywood was shocked on Saturday morning to learn that Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who invented the modern idea of the action hero and embodied the 1960s sexual revolution, died at the age of 90. In his 45-year career, Connery worked with top directors like Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston, Michael Bay, and Gus Van Sant, but was of course most famous for originating the iconic role of James Bond.

In the aftermath of Connery’s passing, other Hollywood luminaries like Daniel Craig (the latest Bond), as well as Edgar Wright, Elton John, Spike Lee, Paul Feig, and more offered tributes to the late actor. See below.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Daniel Craig said in a statement. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style.”

Craig added, “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The list of honors Connery received throughout his lifetime include an Academy Award for “The Untouchables” and the Kennedy Center Honor, and he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. He was called by Scottish newspaper The Sunday Herald “The Greatest Living Scot,” and People Magazine not only voted him “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1989 but also “Sexiest Man of the Century” a decade later.

Read IndieWire’s full obituary for Sean Connery.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

