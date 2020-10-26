‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer: Netflix Takes on the Life Story of the Tejano Superstar

The first official trailer is here and it'll make you want to dance.

Netflix has been very deliberate in their roll-out plans for their upcoming series based around the life of the late Tejano superstar Selena. It was last November that the streaming service gave us a brief teaser for the show, giving us our first glimpse at “Walking Dead” actress Christian Serratos, who is set to play Selena.

But since then there’s been little movement until last week when another teaser, actually showing Serratos performing, hit the internet. Now, the first official trailer is here and it’ll make you want to dance.

This is the first attempt at a series documenting the life of the Tejano singer who was poised for an English-language crossover before her untimely death at the age of 23. In 1997 director Gregory Nava helmed the first biopic on the singer, “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez. Despite criticisms the movie received at the time for casting Puerto Rican actress Lopez in the role — Quintanilla Perez was Mexican-American — the film has become a classic and one of the most popular features directed by a Latino. “Selena: The Series” is also one of the few Selena-centric projects to receive the full blessing of Quintanilla Perez’s family.

It’s unclear how much ground “Selena: The Series” will cover in its first nine episodes though it’s clear it will touch on her childhood performing in the band “Selena y Los Dinos,” as well as her close relationship with her father and manager, Abraham. Selena broke barriers as she rose to fame in the early 1990s. Many popular Tejano musicians were men and Quintanilla Perez was able to command respect both by Mexican-Americans as well as those living in Mexico. The singer’s life came to an end in 1995 when she was shot to death by the former president of her fan club.

“Selena: The Series” drops on Netflix December 4.

