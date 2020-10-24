Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Bare All in NSFW Music Video Shot by Natasha Braier — Watch

The "Honey Boy" DP turns her lens on a steamy new short featuring LaBeouf and Qualley as torrid lovers.

Little is left to the imagination in the new video from musician Rainsford, better known as Rainey Qualley, starring Shia LaBeouf and Rainey Qualley’s sister, Margaret. “Love Me Like You Hate Me,” which launched on Friday, features the actors in many forms of undress as torrid lovers. It’s also shot by cinematographer Natasha Braier, who earned a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for her work on “Honey Boy,” the 2019 film starring LaBeouf and inspired by his early life. Watch the NSFW video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” below.

“Love Me Like You Hate Me” depicts the ups and downs of a tempestuous love affair in sexually explicit detail, with both actors fully nude and simulating(?) sex acts. The video features choreography from Los Angeles-based JA Collective, with Rainey Qualley writing and producing the music with Cameron Hale.

“Please watch it. It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart,” Qualley said when announcing the video on her Instagram. This isn’t LaBeouf’s first foray into music video performance art. In 2015 he starred alongside then-12-year-old dancer Maddie Ziegler in the short for Sia’s pop anthem “Elastic Heart.” Both LaBeouf and Ziegler donned nude leotards to circle one another inside a large metal cage.

LaBeouf most recently produced the COVID-themed play “5711 Avalon,” currently in the middle of its run in South Los Angeles. The immersive, multimedia one-act unfolds as a drive-in experience, as audiences watch the drama sizzling at a fictionalized COVID testing site. The play is a production of his Slauson Rec. Theater Company, which he co-founded with Bobby Soto and Donte Johnson. (The Los Angeles Times recently dove into the behind-the-scenes happenings during rehearsals.)

Margaret Qualley, meanwhile, gained critical attention last year for her performance as a Charles Manson disciple in Quentin Tarantino’s throwback “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” She’s currently in production on the series “Maid,” starring opposite her mother, Andie MacDowell. In 2019 she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her turn as dancer Ann Reinking in the FX miniseries “Fosse/Verdon.” This year, she also stars in “My Salinger Year.”

