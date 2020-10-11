Buffalo Bill’s House from ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Could Be Yours

For a cool $298,500, you could own a piece of movie history in Pennsylvania. Basement well not included.

For a cool $298,500, you could own a 1.76-acre piece of movie history in Pennsylvania, as the house featured in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 “The Silence of the Lambs” where serial killer Buffalo Bill lived is now up for sale. It’s most famously seen in the movie’s final showdown between the villain (also known as Jame Gumb, and played by Ted Levine) and Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster). Basement well not included. (Via Nerdist.)

Located at 8 Circle St. in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, the three-story Victorian is far less creepy than you’d imagine, and the real-estate listing isn’t afraid of highlighting the location’s novelty status. The home also has potential as a prime Airbnb destination for horror movie lovers who surely want to check out that cellar. Watch a video tour of the house below.

Next year marks the 30-year anniversary of the Best Picture Oscar-winning film, which first premiered in January 1991. Nowadays, it’s almost unimaginable to think a grisly horror movie opening at the beginning of the year, and not in the year-end awards season corridor, could snatch up the Big Five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director (Demme), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Actress (Foster), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ted Tally).

Ted Levine’s portrayal of Buffalo Bill remains controversial for the character’s cross-dressing proclivities, but that’s just one piece of the movie’s legacy. Based on the novel by Thomas Harris, it went on to inspire many sequels and spinoffs, including Ridley Scott’s 2001 “Hannibal,” starring Julianne Moore as FBI agent Starling, plus the cult NBC series “Hannibal” with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen.

Also coming up is a CBS series entitled “Clarice,” with Rebecca Breeds of “Pretty Little Liars” in the title role. The series will hail from executive producers and writers Alex Kurtzman (a writer and executive producer on “Star Trek: Discovery” and also on the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard”) and Jenny Lumet (also a writer on “Star Trek: Picard” but better known as the screenwriter of “Rachel Getting Married”). Kurtzman and Lumet also previously collaborated on 2017’s failed Dark Universe reboot “The Mummy” from Universal, as director and story writer, respectively. CBS hasn’t slated a premiere date for the series yet, as the pilot was ordered just as the pandemic hit.

