‘Saturday Night Live’: Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin Take on Dueling Town Halls

Carrey and Baldwin reprised their turns as Biden and Trump, respectively, in an Issa Rae-hosted episode.

Hosted by comedian and “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae, the third episode of Season 46 of “Saturday Night Live” kicked off with the return of Jim Carrey as former Vice President and Presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the third time this season. Carrey was also joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his long-running term as President Trump, in a sketch that mocked that NBC’s decision to schedule a town hall with Trump earlier this week opposite an ABC event led by Biden. Watch below.

While the sketch labeled the NBC event “a thirst trap for President Trump,” it also compared shuffling between the dueling town halls to “flipping back and forth, trying to decide between a Hallmark movie and an alien autopsy.” The ABC event in the sketch is hosted by George Stephanopoulos, as played by “Saturday Night Live” regular Mikey Day, and the NBC town hall is hosted by Savannah Guthrie (played by Kate McKinnon). “The folks asking questions are half pro-Biden, and half anti-Trump,” Day’s Stephanopoulos said of the crowd.

“If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” McKinnon’s Guthrie said. Turning to Baldwin as Trump, she added, “We have lots of voters waiting to ask questions but I’d like to start by tearing you a new one.” The topics lampooned by the sketch included Trump’s relationship to white supremacy (“I’ve always more or less condemned it”), QAnon (“If anyone’s against pedophiles, it’s me, the man who was close personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on earth — rest in power, Jeffrey”), and the Ku Klux Klan (“Your car breaks down, you call Triple-K”).

Chloe Fineman, now in her second year on the show and enjoying an increased presence on this season of “SNL,” cameos as Paulette Dale, the audience member who told Trump he had a great smile. Toward the end of the sketch, Maya Rudolph reprised her performance as Kamala Harris.

The night’s musical guest was Justin Bieber, also joined by Chance the Rapper for one of his two performances.

