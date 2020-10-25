‘SNL’: Maya Rudolph Turns Final Debate with Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin into Drinking Game

Rudolph stars as moderator Kristen Welker, while Kate McKinnon shows up in a cameo nodding to "Borat" as Rudy Giuliani.

Those battling fatigue over “Saturday Night Live’s” portrayal of the election this season, and specifically the presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are in luck, as this weekend’s episode marked the last of such sketches. Alec Baldwin and Joe Biden reprised their roles as Trump and Joe Biden, respectively, for a debate moderated by Maya Rudolph, this time playing not Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, but White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-anchor Kristen Welker. Watch below.

The sketch is an especially raucous one, with Rudolph’s Welker turning the proceedings into a drinking game, and Baldwin and Carrey taking potshots at one another that are all but lifted straight from the actual debate that took place earlier this week. The host (and not the musical guest) this weekend was Adele, who did manage to perform excerpts from some of her hits in a sketch centered around “The Bachelor.” But the actual music guest was performer H.E.R.

Also making a cameo appearance in the debate sketch was Rudy Giuliani as played by Kate McKinnon in a bald cap and glasses. Her appearance comes as a nod to Giuliani’s controversial appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” where President Trump’s personal attorney lands in a compromising position opposite Maria Bakalova, the actress playing Borat’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) “daughter” Tutar.

The debate sketch also took the opportunity to skewer Trump’s positioning of coronavirus, especially in light of his recovery from the virus. “Anyway coronavirus, so boring, right? I mean, but we’re doing terrific. We’re rounding the corner, in fact we’ve rounded so many corners we’ve gone all the way around the block and we’re back when we started in March,” Baldwin’s Trump says. ““Look, I had it. It was very mean to me, but I beat it. And now the doctors say I can never die. And this virus said to me, ‘Sir, sir, I have to leave your body now,’ and the virus was crying. Very sad. He didn’t want to leave my body, and the point is we’re all learning to live with it.”

“Learning to live with it? We’re learning to die with it,” Carrey’s Biden replies.

Next week, John Mulaney hosts “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time, and on Halloween, and will be joined by musical guest The Strokes. “Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow,” Mulaney wrote on Twitter.

