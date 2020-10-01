Jamie Foxx Bringing Villain Electro to the MCU for Next Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ Movie — Report

The Oscar-winning actor first took on the role in 2014's mixed bag "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Here’s a new wrinkle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his role as the villain Electro in the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film featuring star Tom Holland, which has yet to unveil an official title. Foxx first starred as the web-slinger’s arch nemesis in 2014’s mixed bag “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” starring Andrew Garfield, which was also Electro’s cinematic debut. The Hollywood Reporter first announced Foxx’s casting in the upcoming movie.

Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the next “Spider-Man” installment from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is currently dated for December 17, 2021. It’s the third Tom Holland Spider-Man outing after 2017’s “Homecoming” and 2019’s “Far From Home.” Supporting cast members expected to return include Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing, with Jon Watts in the director’s chair yet again for the third time.

The inclusion of Foxx in the next movie means that Marvel is increasingly folding characters from Sony’s previous “Spider-Man” universe into the currently-running Holland series of films. That idea first began with “Far From Home,” with J.K. Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson, whom he played in the 2000s “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Foxx’s previous “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” directed by Marc Webb, eked out more than $708 million worldwide, including $202 million in the U.S. and Canada. While considered one of the top 20 most profitable films of 2014, that was still considered an underperformance, and the film drew criticism from reviewers, including for Foxx’s turn.

In the wake of “Amazing Spider-Man 2” as well as the 2014 Sony hacks that brought key dealings to light, Sony and Marvel agreed to share the character of “Spider-Man,” which led to Holland’s appearances in the “Avengers” movies, Robert Downey Jr. showing up in Sony’s solo “Spider-Man” movies, and Michael Keaton from “Homecoming” soon appearing in Sony’s “Morbius” starring Jared Leto.

Jamie Foxx recently appeared in Netflix’s action thriller “Project Power,” and lent his voice to Pixar’s upcoming “Soul,” which releases on November 20. Last year, Foxx starred in the racial justice drama “Just Mercy.” He won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 2005 for “Ray,” and was nominated in the Supporting Actor category that same year for “Collateral.”

IndieWire has reached out to Sony for comment.

