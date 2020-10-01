Stevie Nicks’ ‘Rhiannon’ Movie Is Now a TV Miniseries, and She’s Courting Harry Styles to Star

After making his acting debut in "Dunkirk," Styles will next star in Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry, Darling."

Stevie Nicks revealed in May she was spending her pandemic lockdown adapting Fleetwood Mac’s iconic rock song “Rhiannon” into a feature film. Now comes word from the musician the project is so big in scope it’s being turned into a television miniseries. Nicks confirmed the plan in a new interview this week with the Los Angeles Times. The musician added she has already signed a deal with a studio to make the miniseries, although she did not disclose which studio.

The “Rhiannon” miniseries is set to explore the mythology and folklore that inspired Nicks to write the Fleetwood Mac song. Nicks told the Times that a fan sent her “four paperback novels in a Manila envelope” five years after she first wrote “Rhiannon” in 1973 that explored all the mythology behind the song. Included in the envelope was Evangeline Walton’s adaptation of the ancient British Mabinogion, which Nicks then bought the rights to after being “transfixed” by the prose.

According to the Times, Nicks has 10 songs she never released that she is holding onto in order to include in the “Rhiannon” miniseries. The musician said she has no plans to star in the project herself, although she’s not ruling out a cameo (similar to her appearance in “American Horror Story: Coven”). One actor Nicks is already trying to court is Harry Styles, a friend and fellow musician who she has performed with on numerous occasions.

Nicks told the Times that Styles “is definitely in the running,” adding, “I’m going, ‘Harry, you cannot age one day. You have to stay exactly as you are.’ I’ve already sold him on it.”

Styles had a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s war thriller “Dunkirk,” which marked his acting debut in a feature film. Outside of “Dunkirk,” Styles has only made television appearances as himself on late night programs and “Saturday Night Live.” The singer is set to take on a much bigger acting role in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling.” Wilde tapped Styles to replace Shia LaBeouf as the male lead in the film opposite “Midsommar” favorite and “Little Women” Oscar nominee Florence Pugh.

