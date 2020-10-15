‘Sylvie’s Love’ Trailer: Tessa Thompson’s 1950s Jazz Romance Will Make You Swoon

The Amazon Prime release hopes to be the romantic hit of the Christmas streaming season.

The Christmas movie season will see “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “One Night in Miami” heading to theaters while “Soul” lands on Disney+ and “The Midnight Sky” launches on Netflix. One indie gem not to forget about is “Sylvie’s Love,” writer-director Eugene Ashe’s ravishing 1950s jazz romance starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. The film earned rave reviews out of Sundance earlier this year and hits Amazon Prime on Christmas Day.

Amazon’s “Sylvie’s Love” synopsis reads: “Robert (Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before.”

“As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end,” the synopsis continues. “Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.”

Thompson also serves as an executive producer on the project and was eager to star in the film as Black romances hardly get the period treatment on film. The actress told ABC earlier this year the script reminded her of “The Notebook.”

“To make a film that centers around two Black people falling in love felt really impactful to me,” Thompson added. “I think even in these moments of peril and pain, it shows we’re still having dinner, we’re still celebrating, we’re still singing songs, we’re still making love and doing all the other things that we do as humans to sustain us.”

“Sylvie’s Love” will begin streaming worldwide December 25 on Amazon Prime. Watch the official trailer for the romance drama in the video below.

