‘The Crown’ Season 4 Official Trailer Is Dominated by Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher

The face off between Anderson and Olivia Colman will make the new season of Netflix's royal drama impossible to resist.

The official trailer for “The Crown” Season 4 proves Gillian Anderson’s introduction as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher will forever shakeup the Netflix royal drama series. Anderson’s galvanizing performance dominates the new look at the upcoming season, as does the introduction of rising actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The long-awaited debuts of Thatcher and Diana are set to revitalize the Netflix series with newfound buzz.

Per Netflix’s official synopsis for “The Crown,” the new season “picks up in the late 1970s as Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.”

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth,” the synopsis continues. “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

“The Crown” Season 4 ensemble cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie as Prince Edward, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.”

In a statement previewing the upcoming season, “The Crown” showrunner Peter Morgan reflect on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Thatcher, saying, “It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favorite episodes in the season.”

“The Crown” Season 4 begins streaming Sunday, November 15 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer for the new episodes in the video below.

