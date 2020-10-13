‘The Crown’ Season 4 First Trailer: Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Shake Up the Monarchy

Gillian Anderson and newcomer Emma Corrin go head-to-head with Olivia Colman in the new season of the Netflix hit drama series.

Fans of Netflix’s royal drama series “The Crown” have long anticipated the arrival of Princess Diana, and the first trailer for Season 4 proves just how monumental Diana’s addition will be for the show. Newcomer Emma Corrin is taking on the role of Diana for the new season before “Widows” and “Tenet” favorite Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role for the fifth season. Corrin’s previous credits include a supporting role on Epix’s “Pennyworth,” but “The Crown” Season 4 is set to be her big break.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “The Crown” Season 4 reads: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.”

Princess Diana will not be the only thorn at Queen Elizabeth’s side in the new season. “The X-Files” icon Gillian Anderson is also debuting in Season 4 as Margaret Thatcher, a role that won Meryl Streep a Best Actress Oscar for “The Iron Lady.” Anderson is no stranger to Netflix fandom as she has a fan favorite role on the streamer’s “Sex Education.” The trailer provides an abundance of first footage featuring Corrin and Anderson, including the debut look at “The Crown’s” recreation of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding.

Colman’s performance as Queen Elizabeth last season earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Drama series, and she’ll certainly be back in the awards conversation as she goes head-to-head with Corrin and Anderson. Also returning to “The Crown” for Season 4 are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. The upcoming season will be Colman’s last. Starting in Season 5, Queen Elizabeth will be played by Imelda Staunton.

“The Crown” Season 4 will debut Sunday, November 15 on Netflix. Watch the first official trailer for the new season in the video below.

