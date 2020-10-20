‘The Flight Attendant’ Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Returns to TV in HBO Max Murder Mystery

HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco-led thriller will premiere on the streaming service on November 26.

“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max’s upcoming Kaley Cuoco-led thriller series, is set to premiere on November 26. WarnerMedia released the trailer for the upcoming show on Tuesday. Per WarnerMedia, “The Flight Attendant” is the story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and with no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

The show’s first three episodes will premiere on Nov. 26, followed by two new episodes on December 3, two episodes on Dec. 10, and the season finale episode on Dec. 17.

“The Flight Attendant” marks Cuoco’s first major live-action role since starring in the long-running “The Big Bang Theory.” Cuoco, who stars in DC Universe’s animated “Harley Quinn” (which will soon relocate to HBO Max) as the titular supervillain, optioned the rights to Bohjalian’s novel in October 2017, when she also signed an overall deal with WarnerMedia.

Cuoco will star alongside Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk. The show is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter serves as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack serves as co-executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

“The Flight Attendant” was billed as one of HBO Max’s standout original series prior to the streaming service’s launch in May. Other high-profile HBO Max originals include Ridley Scott’s “Raised By Wolves,” adult animated series “Close Enough,” and films such as the Seth Rogen-led “An American Pickle” and “Charm City Kings,” which was co-written by Barry Jenkins.

Production on “The Flight Attendant” was adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in March but was able to resume in New York in fall. As for Cuoco, she is also set to star in the film “The Man From Toronto,” which will also star Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson and will premiere in September 2021.

Check out the trailer for “The Flight Attendant” below:

