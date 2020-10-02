‘The Gentlemen’ TV Series Directed by Guy Ritchie in the Works from Miramax TV

A television series based on the 2019 action-comedy is officially under development.

A television series based on Guy Ritchie’s 2019 “The Gentlemen” action-comedy film is in the works. Deadline reported that Ritchie will direct, write, and executive produce the upcoming series from Miramax TV. Ivan Atkinson and Marv Davies, who produced the 2019 film, are on board to executive produce.

Plot details weren’t provided by the publication but the original film centered on marijuana kingpin Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey) and his efforts to divest himself from his criminal business, resulting in a variety of plotting and blackmail attempts from his would-be successors.

Casting details for the series are also under wraps. The 2019 “The Gentlemen” film starred McConaughey alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Hugh Grant, among others.

“Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on ‘The Gentlemen,’” Marc Helwig, Miramax’s head of worldwide television, said in a statement. “One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of ‘The Gentlemen’ forth into the realm of global premium television.”

Related Weekend Box Office: Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' Beats Latest Horror Dud

Charlie Hunnam Wants 'King Arthur' Do-Over After 'Miscasting' Crippled Guy Ritchie Film Related How to Watch the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

Everything You Need to Know About 'Westworld' Season 3

The announcement marks another attempt by Miramax TV to mine its extensive film library for new content. The company previously announced plans for a TV version of the 1997 science-fiction film “Mimic,” directed by Paul WS Anderson, though neither film-to-TV adaptation has found a network (or streaming) home.

“The Gentlemen” film was a modest commercial success (mainly due to its relatively low budget), but the critical reception was decidedly mixed. Critic Mike McCahill argued that the film’s crude jokes, bland visuals, and blatant attempts to lead to a sequel made for a “heavily cynical and crass” film in his C- review of “The Gentlemen” for IndieWire.

“Beyond regressive windbaggery, nothing justifies the two-hour running time: not the archaic soundtrack cues, nor the lame imitations of viral gang videos, nor the clanging late homage to 1980’s seminal Britflick “The Long Good Friday,” unfit to inhabit the same planet as its inspiration, let alone lace its boots,” McCahill said in his review. “So we wind up pondering once again the mystery of the Ritchie career: how a filmmaker who’s notched up at least four major duds (2002’s ‘Swept Away,’ 2005’s ‘Revolver,’ 2015’s ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,’ and his ‘King Arthur’ outing) and rarely risen above time-killing mediocrity in his hits continues to make the movies he wants to make.”

More information about “The Gentlemen” series is available via Deadline.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.