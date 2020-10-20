‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Drops New Trailer Full of Action-Packed Footage

"The Mandalorian" is set to return to Disney+ with a sophomore season on October 30.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 premiere continues to inch closer. Disney released a new trailer for the popular “Star Wars” show’s upcoming sophomore season on Monday.

The first season of “The Mandalorian” served as Disney+’s tentpole launch title and helped the streaming service gain a rapid subscriber base shortly after launch. “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is expected to feature a handful of familiar faces including Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones”) as Boba Fett, as well as ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who will be portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Giancarlo Esposito, who portrayed sinister Imperial agent Moff Gideon in the show’s first season, is also expected to square off against the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) as the titular protagonist works to reconnect The Child with his species.

The new “The Mandalorian” trailer doesn’t offer a glimpse at any of those teased characters, but does offer a handful of scenes of the Mandalorian and Season 1 characters Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), working together as the Mandalorian quests to help The Child.

The cast and creative team behind the “Star Wars” show are expected to begin production on a third season by the end of the year. Series creator Jon Favreau discussed the future of “The Mandalorian” in a recent interview, where he noted that it was possible that the streaming series could potentially be adapted into a feature film sometime in the future.

The first season of the Disney+ show was well-received by most critics and fared well with awards season voters; “The Mandalorian” won 7 Emmys earlier in the year, including an Emmy for Outstanding Visual Special Effects.

Several other “Star Wars” shows are being developed for Disney+, including a series centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a protagonist in the 2016 “Rogue One” film, as well as an Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Reports from April stated that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland was working on a female-centric “Star Wars” show that would take place outside the timeline that the franchise’s nine films and television shows take place in.

Check out the new trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 below:

