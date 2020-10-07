‘The Prom’ First Look: See Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in LGBTQ Musical

Netflix will release Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the Tony-winning musical on December 11.

Since making the big move from FX to Netflix under his sweeping umbrella deal, gay media mogul Ryan Murphy has wasted no time populating the streamer with his distinct brand of bubblegum-flavored LGBTQ media. While he already had many TV projects in the pipeline, Murphy looked to Broadway for film inspiration. He began with “The Boys in the Band,” transferring Joe Mantello’s Tony-winning revival of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play to the platform, which recently premiered to positive reviews. For his next trick, Murphy adapted the 2018 Tony-nominated musical “The Prom,” which follows a group of washed up Broadway actors who help a midwestern teenager take her girlfriend to prom. What begins as a publicity stunt to jumpstart their flailing careers ends up melting their cold, ambitious actor hearts.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis per Netflix: “Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Netflix recently released first look photos from the production, which has a very Murphy feel, though his sensibility will translate well to the heartfelt Broadway comedy.

“It just had some of the juju of ‘Mamma Mia!,'” Streep told THR of her decision to take the part in “The Prom.” “This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020. I wanted to do it. So, the character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward.”

“The Prom” was written by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. Murphy directed the film from an adapted script by Martin and Beguelin.

Netflix will release “The Prom” on December 11. Check out the first look photos below.

