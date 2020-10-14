‘The Simpsons’ Lists 50 Donald Trump Controversies in New Clip

Homer Simpson is reminded of Donald Trump's various controversies in an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons."

“The Simpsons” is taking aim at Donald Trump’s presidency for the show’s 31st installment of its series of Halloween episodes.

Variety revealed the long-running cartoon’s latest political bit, from the upcoming episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXI,” on Tuesday. The new scene shows Homer at a polling location, confident in all of his voting decisions sans the presidential vote. A mask-clad Lisa then barges into Homer’s voting booth to ask him if he has forgotten all of the happenings over the last four years. A list of many of the president’s controversial actions and remarks, ranging from calling Mexicans rapists to referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as Tim Apple, flashes over the screen.

“The Simpsons” has long done bits about American politics — the show generated headlines when fans realized that it joked about a Trump presidency in an episode from 2000 — and has offered plenty of takes on politics during the last four years. The show recently released a video where Marge Simpson berated Trump campaign advisor Jenna Ellis for referring to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ voice as similar to Marge’s.

Per Variety, the full list of Trump’s controversies noted by “The Simpsons” can be viewed below:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.