‘The Simpsons’ Lists 50 Donald Trump Controversies in New Clip

“The Simpsons” is taking aim at Donald Trump’s presidency for the show’s 31st installment of its series of Halloween episodes.
Variety revealed the long-running cartoon’s latest political bit, from the upcoming episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXI,” on Tuesday. The new scene shows Homer at a polling location, confident in all of his voting decisions sans the presidential vote. A mask-clad Lisa then barges into Homer’s voting booth to ask him if he has forgotten all of the happenings over the last four years. A list of many of the president’s controversial actions and remarks, ranging from calling Mexicans rapists to referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as Tim Apple, flashes over the screen.
“The Simpsons” has long done bits about American politics — the show generated headlines when fans realized that it joked about a Trump presidency in an episode from 2000 — and has offered plenty of takes on politics during the last four years. The show recently released a video where Marge Simpson berated Trump campaign advisor Jenna Ellis for referring to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ voice as similar to Marge’s.
Per Variety, the full list of Trump’s controversies noted by “The Simpsons” can be viewed below:
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can’t get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even said the worst one
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.