‘The Stand’ Trailer: CBS All Access Adaptation of Stephen King Novel to Premiere in December

“The Stand,” the upcoming limited series adaptation of one of horror author Stephen King’s most celebrated novels, premieres on CBS All Access on December 17. ViacomCBS released a trailer for the 9-episode project on Friday.

Per ViacomCBS, “The Stand” is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

Goldberg and Skarsgård will star alongside James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.

“The Stand” is one of a growing number of television adaptations of King’s works in recent years. HBO premiered “The Outsider” in early 2020, while “The Mist,” “Mr. Mercedes,” and “Grey Matter” are among several adaptations that have premiered recently.

“The Stand” will premiere on CBS All Access shortly before the streaming service gets rebranded as Paramount+. ViacomCBS recently announced plans to rebrand its six-year old streaming service in early 2021. The platform will be host to a variety of new programming, including “The Offer,” a scripted limited series based on Al Ruddy’s experiences producing “The Godfather.”

Check out the trailer for "The Stand" below:

