Trent Reznor Debuts ‘Mank’ Score First Listen, Plus Over 200 Photos from Fincher’s Netflix Film

David Fincher fans will not be able to resist these hundreds of "Mank" photos, from movie stills to behind-the-scenes images.

David Fincher fans looking for more “Mank” content following this week’s official trailer debut are in luck thanks to a “secret website” composer Trent Reznor touted on social media. The website, which goes by the name “The White Wine Came Up With The Fish,” contains a 210-page slide show featuring official stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the making of Fincher’s Netflix drama. Turn on the website’s sound and a first-listen preview of Reznor and Atticus Ross’ “Mank” original score plays.

“Mank” is Fincher’s highly anticipated return to feature filmmaking after 2014’s “Gone Girl.” “Darkest Hour” Oscar winner Gary Oldman stars as Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. The script, written by Fincher’s late father Jack Fincher, follows Mankiewicz as he races to finish the script for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” The supporting cast includes Tom Burke as Orson Welles, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, Tom Pelphrey as Joseph L. Mankiewicz, and Lily Collins as Mank’s secretary Rita Alexander.

Reznor and Ross have been Fincher’s go-to film composers since “The Social Network,” which won the duo the Oscar for Best Original Score. The musicians received additional acclaim for their “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl” scores, but “Mank” has allowed Reznor and Ross to change up their synth-heavy musical style. In an interview with Revolver published last December, Reznor revealed he would only be using instruments available during the film’s 1930s setting to score the film.

“We’re not gonna be using the modular synthesizer on that one,” Reznor said at the time. “We think we’re gonna be period authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges.”

The first listen of the “Mank” score on “The White Wine Came Up With The Fish” makes good on Reznor’s promise, as it’s a transportive orchestral arrangement that couldn’t feel more like classic Hollywood. Reznor and Ross are likely to factor into the upcoming Oscar race for Best Original Score, either for “Mank” or their work on the new Disney-Pixar animated offering “Soul.”

“Mank” debuts December 4 on Netflix following a November theatrical run.

David Fincher’s new film Mank is coming to Netflix December 4th!

Here’s a “secret” site where you can hear a first bit of our score and more (don’t tell anyone):https://t.co/JMgcT2pQgt — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 21, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.