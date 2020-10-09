‘Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2’ Trailer: More Disappearances, More Murders

A pre-Halloween release means that you may have some viewing about tsunami spirits in your future.

Back in July, Netflix unveiled the first six episodes in their reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries.” Now, they’re giving us an extra layer of fear this Halloween season by unveiling the first trailer and the release date for the remaining six episodes.

The trailer for what is being dubbed “Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2” emphasizes what makes the series so compelling: atmosphere. Glimpses of the episodes are shown, but it’s unclear if everything we’re seeing involves the actual people, or if we’re getting our first glimpse at outright re-enactments of things. If you’re a fan of the original series, hosted by Robert Stack, you know the re-enacted scenes were part of the charm and were absent in the first half of the reboot.

In the IndieWire review of Volume 1 there was discussion around the lack of variety in the episodes. Based on the six titles that pop up in the trailer it looks like the series will continue exploring disappearances and murders, with only a cursory glance at supernatural elements. (Though an episode on tsunami spirits sounds like it might be the perfect spooky episode to dive into with Halloween around the corner.)

In an interview with USA Today right after the first half premiered series co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said the revival was already receiving tips from viewers. “We pass them on to the appropriate authorities,” Meurer told USA Today. “It’s only been 24 hours. We’re hoping there’s a lot of people who still haven’t watched and maybe this weekend they’ll sit down and binge the episodes and we’ll get more leads.”

Meurer estimated that more than 260 previously unsolved cases from the original series have been solved, at least partially due to tips submitted by viewers. Part of the franchise’s appeal are its elements of viewer engagement; the series has a dedicated website that outlines each episode’s cases and new stories about them. Viewers are encouraged to send credible tips to the “Unsolved Mysteries” team via the website.

With the pandemic greatly affecting television output the hope is that “Unsolved Mysteries” will get a proper Season 2 and we just might see a more diverse mix of stories.

“Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2” streams on Netflix October 19.

