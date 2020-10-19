‘Wander Darkly’ Trailer: Tragedy Plunges Sienna Miller and Diego Luna into a Surreal Journey

Tara Miele’s Sundance drama opens from Lionsgate on VOD and in select theaters on December 11.

Since her stellar turn in 2019’s underseen “American Woman,” Sienna Miller has been mounting a renaissance as an actor deserving of more than the put-upon wife roles she took on in films like “American Sniper” and “Foxcatcher.” Tara Miele’s darkly surreal romance “Wander Darkly” offers another showcase for Miller as a woman haunted by trauma after a violent accident involving her partner Mateo (Diego Luna) that throws the pair down a dizzying rabbit hole. Lionsgate is planning an awards push for the film, which is launching in select theaters and on VOD December 11. Watch the first official trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In ‘Wander Darkly,’ a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Miller) and Matteo (Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.”

The movie world-premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize in the Dramatic category. It has also traveled the festival circuit this year, with stops at Montclair and AFI FEST.

In her review out of the Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote, “The apparent influences on Tara Miele’s “Wander Darkly” are easy to spot, from obvious and immediate forbears ranging from Michel Gondry’s ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘The Science of Sleep,’ to schlockier fare like ‘Stay’ and ‘Ghost.’ While Miele’s latest feature offers an ambitious amalgam of other projects, all tucked inside a vaguely secretive package, the unwieldy trauma drama isn’t able to live up to its biggest ideas and even bigger swings. Star Sienna Miller — in the midst of a low-key renaissance after her quietly revelatory performance in last year’s under-seen ‘American Woman’ — soars, but even her grounded turn isn’t enough to bring ‘Wander Darkly’ down to earth.”

