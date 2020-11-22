Will a ‘GLOW’ Movie Happen? Alison Brie Says ‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’

A planned fourth and final season of Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch's Netflix series was canceled in October.

Fans of Netflix’s “GLOW” were dealt a wallop of a disappointment last month when the planned fourth and final season of the popular comedy series about women’s professional wrestling was axed due to the pandemic. Cast member Marc Maron shortly thereafter stoked fans’ excitement when he suggested that the best way to wrap the series would be a two-hour movie to give the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling one more shot in the ring. Alison Brie, according to a recent discussion as part of The Playlist’s “The Fourth Wall” podcast, shares that sentiment, but is also pessimistic about the return.

“I certainly think a [‘GLOW’] movie could tie everything up,” said Brie. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up. I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID.”

Brie compared the desire for a followup movie to appease fans left in the lurch after Season 3 finished in August 2019 to another cult hit show she starred in. “I’m also part of the ‘Community’ cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute,” Brie said.

As for the show’s abrupt conclusion, Brie said, “It’s definitely a bummer. I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out.”

Back in October, Sunita Mani, who portrayed Arthie Premkumar on “GLOW,” revealed a letter she and five other cast members sent to Netflix and the show’s producers calling for greater diversity behind the scenes. The letter — co-signed by “GLOW” stars Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Shakira Barrera, Kia Stevens, and Ellen Wong — noted that while diversity and inclusion were among the show’s main elements, POCs on the show had underwritten storylines and were often deployed to portray racial stereotyping. The letter had been sent to executives earlier in the year to positive reaction, and had Season 4 played out, Mani said it would have been “such a catharsis.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.