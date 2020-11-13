‘Big Mouth’ Season 4 Trailer: First Look at the Crew Heading to Summer Camp

The arrival of "Big Mouth" Season 4 comes with anxiety mosquitos and awkward encounters.

The cast of “Big Mouth” is going to summer camp, but amongst all the sun and fun there’s a heavy dose of anxiety.

It’s been a little over a month since the conclusion of Season 3 of Nick Kroll’s popular Netflix animated series — and there have been some changes. The crew sees themselves dealing with nerdy camp counselors, one of whom is voiced by everyone’s favorite political commentator, John Oliver.

Relationships have been developed or shattered. The biggest surprise, though, is there’s a new anxiety monster on the block: Tito the anxiety mosquito. The chronically anxious mosquito looks to be following the characters from the woods to the therapist couch, navigating the world of adolescence. And it wouldn’t be “Big Mouth” without the painful realization that the world might be coming to an end…today.

The scrappy Netflix animated series has developed serious clout this year, enhanced by the show winning its first Primetime Emmy earlier this year for Maya Rudolph’s voiceover performance of Connie the Hormone Monstress.

On top of that, the show has seen some cast changes in the wake of current events, most notably, the exit of actress Jenny Slate from the role of biracial character Missy Foreman-Greenwald. In a prepared statement on Slate’s Instagram announcing her departure she wrote: “At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.” The Los Angeles Times reported that Ayo Edebiri would take over the role.

Last July, Netflix renewed “Big Mouth” for Seasons 4, 5, and 6. The multi-season renewal was part of a new multi-year deal formed with the “Big Mouth” creators — Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett — under their production company, Brutus Pink. The group’s animation company will produce multiple animated series and films for Netflix. The company is also working on a “Big Mouth” spinoff series, “Human Resource.”

The “Big Mouth” voice cast also includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Rudolph, and Jordan Peele. “Big Mouth” Season 4 drops on Netflix on December 4. Watch the trailer below:

