‘Borat 2’ Deleted Scenes: Watch Every Outtake from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Sequel

Here are the craziest moments from "Borat Subsequent Film" that didn't make the final cut.

What happens in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is crazy enough, but what was left on the cutting room floor is equally hysterical, as these deleted scenes from the sequel show. While one of the film’s most controversial moments finds Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position, it’s hardly the craziest element of the movie.

Check out this roundup of scenes left out of the movie directed by Jason Woliner, and starring and produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, who reprises his role as the titular Kazakh journalist to rile up all sorts of shenanigans throughout America.

Over the years, Sacha Baron Cohen and his collaborators have developed a specific process that involves convincing the film’s subjects to appear on camera. In some cases, participants believe they are actually taking part in a true documentary with Borat at its center; in others, they have no idea they’re in a movie. Many of those who appear in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” fall victim to these tactics, as you’ll see here.

Also, check out IndieWire’s ranking of the 17 craziest stunts and pranks that happen in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Tutar Sneaks Into the White House

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has emerged as the breakout star of “Borat 2,” most notably because of her headline-making sit down with Rudy Giuliani. It turns out another buzzy Bakalova-in-disguise stunt was left out of the sequel’s streaming cut. In a clip shared to social media, Bakalova’s 15-year-old character Tutar is seen sneaking into the White House and meeting Donald Trump Jr. at a press event while shadowing One America News’ White House correspondent Chanel Rion. Borat says in voiceover: “OAN is most rigorous news source in America,” Borat’s voiceover says. “I know this because they take my daughter into the White House – no need for security checks or Covid test.”

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen Fleas a Riot

Sacha Baron Cohen revealed before the release of “Borat 2” that a comedy stunt involving a far right rally in Washington ended with a riot that left him fearing for his life. The scene in the film finds Baron Cohen as Borat singing a racist song at a “March for Our Rights” rally under the disguise of “Country Steve.” The deleted scene is an extended look at what happened after the performance, in which Baron Cohen locked himself in an ambulance to avoid getting ambushed by rioters.

This was not the easiest movie to make. #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm pic.twitter.com/oagfJoGjNt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 27, 2020

Judith Dim Evans’ Holocaust Testimony

Sacha Baron Cohen dedicated “Borat 2” to Judith Dim Evans, a Holocaust survivor who appears in the film during a scene in which she educates the anti-Semitic Borat on the Holocaust. The contents of the scene leaked early as Baron Cohen admired Evans so much he had a crew member on the film explain the stunt to her. In an outtake from “Borat 2,” Evans shares a heartfelt testimonial about her family’s experience with the Holocaust. Watch the video over at Deadline.

