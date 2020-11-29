Disney+ Salutes Chadwick Boseman with New ‘Black Panther’ MCU Intro — Watch

Sunday would have been the 44th birthday of the "Black Panther" star, who died August 28. Check out Disney's new tribute here and on the streamer.

Chadwick Boseman would’ve been 44 on Sunday, if his life weren’t cut unexpectedly short back on August 28 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. In tribute to the actor on his birthday, Disney+ has revealed a revised Marvel Cinematic Universe intro ahead of “Black Panther,” which is currently streaming on the Disney platform. Stream the film on Disney+, and watch the new intro below.

The Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger teased the new introduction on Saturday, tweeting, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

The updated intro includes the classic page-turning design that opens all Marvel movies, but now with new concept art, and images and footage from “Black Panther.” As Boseman also starred as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame,” footage from those films is included in the spot as well.

Even posthumously, 2020 remains a major year for Boseman. His short but unforgettable screen time in Spike Lee’s Vietnam War epic “Da 5 Bloods” as “Stormin’” Norman Earl Holloway, defines the arc of the entire movie. As leader of the title squad, Norman is killed in an early flashback sequence, leaving his peers to fulfill his legacy in search of gold — a treasure Holloway suggested they bury to fund Black Liberation.

Meanwhile, Boseman is getting Academy Awards buzz not only for that film, but for his searing turn in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” as a trumpeter scheming to steal the spotlight from Viola Davis’ title character. In his IndieWire review, Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn wrote that “he’s a natural as the movie’s central troublemaker, a sly source of entertainment until his subversive attitude becomes a liability.”

It was recently announced that the upcoming “Black Panther 2” will begin filming in July 2021.

