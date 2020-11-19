‘Chaos Walking’ Trailer: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley’s Long-Delayed Epic Is Ready for Release

Doug Liman's latest tentpole heads for a 2021 theatrical release after multiple release delays.

With Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” delayed until October 2021, the next science-fiction tentpole set for release in theaters is Doug Liman’s long-delayed “Chaos Walking.” Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, the film is an adaptation of Patrick Ness’ 2008 novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go” that has gone through multiple scripts from the likes of Charlie Kaufman and “The Blind Side” filmmaker John Lee Hancock.

Set in the near future, “Chaos Walking” stars as Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt, a young man living on the distant planet of New World. Todd is raised to believe that a pathogen has killed all the world’s female population and unleashed a special ability called Noise that allows people to hear the minds of humans and animals. Todd is thrust into an adventure after he stumbles upon a patch of silence and meets Viola Eade (Ridley), a woman without Noise who is the key to unlocking secrets for the New World.

The road to release for “Chaos Walking” has been a long and turbulent one. Robert Zemeckis was originally tapped to direct the movie in 2013 off a script he liked from Kaufman. No progress on the project was made until Liman stepped in to make the movie in 2016. Production began in 2017 and Lionsgate set a March 1, 2019 release date, an opening that got pushed back when major reshoots had to be scheduled for 2018. By 2019, news got out that an early cut of the $100 million tentpole was deemed “unreleasable” by Lionsgate executives. More reshoots were needed to salvage the movie and a 2021 release was set.

Liman has assembled a strong ensemble cast around Holland and Ridley, both of whom could be getting a second major film franchise outside of their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Star Wars,” respectively. The supporting cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, and David Oyelowo.

Lionsgate is scheduled to release “Chaos Walking” on 2021. Watch the official trailer for the science-fiction epic in the video below.

