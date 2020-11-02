Chris Rock Sounds Off on Hating Civil Rights Movies: ‘They Make Racism Look Very Fixable’

“This shit is so much dirtier than any movie ever shows," Rock said during a recent podcast interview.

Chris Rock has a bone to pick with Civil Rights movies. During a recent appearance on Neal Brennan’s “How I Feel” podcast (via Shadow and Act), the “Fargo” actor sounded off on films that deal with Civil Rights struggles and said the issue with the majority of these films is that they “make racism look very fixable.” Rock said the stories his mother used to tell him about the Civil Rights Movement era make it clear these films should be “dirtier,” if they want to be accurate.

“I hate all Civil Rights movies,” Rock said. “Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were in the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food… it’s a predator-prey relationship. Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No. They would go and rape the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”

“This shit is so much dirtier than any movie ever shows,” Rock continued. “My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that.”

Rock did not call out any Civil Rights movies by name, although his argument that such films “make racism look very fixable” were the same criticisms thrown at Best Picture winner “Green Book.” The actor has been making the press rounds of late in support of his starring role on FX’s “Fargo” anthology series, new episodes of which air Sunday nights on FX.

In addition to “Fargo,” Rock also has the lead role in the upcoming “Saw” franchise reboot “Spiral.” The Lionsgate horror release was originally scheduled for an opening in May 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the studio to delay the film until May 21, 2021. Rock came up with the idea for “Spiral” and stars opposite Samuel L. Jackson.

Listen to Rock’s appearance on the “How I Feel” podcast in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.