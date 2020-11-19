Cinema Eye Honors Advance Documentary Awards Contenders

HBO's "Welcome to Chechnya" gets a boost in the Oscar race as the network leads the broadcast categories.

With such a wide array of potential awards contenders in film and television, awards groups like the Cinema Eye Honors help to cull the field. This year, HBO Documentary Films leads the broadcast categories with 10 nominations, including three each for Liz Garbus’ serial killer series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” and David France’s Oscar contender “Welcome to Chechnya.” Cinema Eye also unveiled 10 short documentary semifinalists for the short filmmaking honors.

The Outstanding Broadcast Film nominees also include “Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn,” directed by Ivy Meeropol, 2020 Oscar winner “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” directed by Carol Dysinger, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” and “Sea of Shadows,” directed by Richard Ladkani.

Outstanding Series Nominees include “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” directed by Joshua Bennett, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, and Sam Pollard, “Hillary,” directed by Nanette Burstein, “Love Fraud,” directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, and “The Last Dance,” directed by Jason Hehir.

And because of pandemic-related constrictions on festival play, the Cinema Eye Feature Film Nominations Committee selected 12 films from emerging filmmakers who lost their in-person festival premieres or runs for the new Stay Focused 2021 Initiative. Cinema Eye pledges to place a spotlight on these films in order to create more opportunities for these filmmakers after the pandemic. Cinema Eye will screen the selection in Los Angeles at the new Vidiots Theatre in Eagle Rock, which is scheduled to open in late 2021.

Finally, 10 films were announced as part of the Shorts List, Cinema Eye’s annual list of semifinalists for the Nonfiction Short Film Honor: “Abortion Helpline,” “This is Lisa,” “Broken Orchestra,” “Dafa Metti (Difficult),” “Flower Punk,” “Huntsville Station,” “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” “A Love Song for Latasha,” “See You Next Time,” “Then Comes the Evening,” and “The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima.”

The nominations in Cinema Eye’s Feature Film categories will be announced at a later date. The 14th Annual Honors Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A full list of today’s awards announcements is below.

The Stay Focused 2021 Initiative

“The American Sector” | Directed by Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez

“Bulletproof” | Directed by Todd Chandler

“Down a Dark Stairwell” | Directed by Ursula Liang

“Jacinta” | Directed by Jessica Earnshaw

“Landfall” | Directed by Cecilia Aldorondo

“Mayor” | Directed by David Osit

“P.S. Burn This Letter Please” | Directed by Michael Seligman and Jennifer Tiexiera

“Sisters With Transistors” | Directed by Lisa Rovner

“Socks on Fire” | Directed by Bo Mcguire

“Stray” | Directed by Elizabeth Lo

“Through the Night” | Directed by Loira Limbal

“Two Gods” | Directed by Zeshawn Ali

Outstanding Broadcast Film

“Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn”

Directed by Ivy Meeropol

HBO

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Directed by Carol Dysinger

A&E

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Netflix

“Sea of Shadows”

Directed by Richard Ladkani

National Geographic

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Directed by David France

HBO

Outstanding Broadcast Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

HBO

Directed by Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre and Joshua Bennett

“Hillary”

Hulu

Directed by Nanette Burstein

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

HBO

Directed by Liz Garbus

“The Last Dance”

ESPN and Netflix

Directed by Jason Hehir

“Love Fraud”

Showtime

Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady

Outstanding Editing in a Broadcast Film or Series

Anne Alvergue and Adam Kurnitz

“Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn”

HBO

Erin Barnett, Jawad Metni and Alyse Ardell Spiegel

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

HBO

Chad Beck, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky and Ben Sozanski

“The Last Dance”

ESPN and Netflix

Damian Rodriguez and David Tedeschi

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

Netflix

Tyler H. Walk

“Welcome to Chechnya”

HBO

Outstanding Cinematography in a Broadcast Film or Series

Thorsten Thielow

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

HBO

Nominee(s) to be Determined

“Night On Earth – Episode: Moonlit Plains”

Netflix

Alexander A. Mora

“The Nightcrawlers”

National Geographic

Richard Ladkani

“Sea of Shadows”

National Geographic

Ian Moubayed and Sam Price-Waldman

“The Vow”

HBO

Askold Kurov

“Welcome to Chechnya”

HBO

Cinema Eye Shorts List

“Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa”

Directed by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie

“Broken Orchestra”

Directed by Charlie Tyrell

“Dafa Metti (Difficult)”

Directed by Tal Amiran

“Flower Punk”

Directed by Alison Klayman

“Huntsville Station”

Directed by Chris Filippone and Jamie Meltzer

“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens”

Directed by Matthew Killip

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison

“See You Next Time”

Directed by Crystal Kayiza

“Then Comes the Evening”

Directed by Maja Novakovic

“The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima”

Directed by Otto Bell

