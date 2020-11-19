Cinema Eye Honors Advance Documentary Awards Contenders

With such a wide array of potential awards contenders in film and television, awards groups like the Cinema Eye Honors help to cull the field. This year, HBO Documentary Films leads the broadcast categories with 10 nominations, including three each for Liz Garbus’ serial killer series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” and David France’s Oscar contender “Welcome to Chechnya.” Cinema Eye also unveiled 10 short documentary semifinalists for the short filmmaking honors.
The Outstanding Broadcast Film nominees also include “Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn,” directed by Ivy Meeropol, 2020 Oscar winner “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” directed by Carol Dysinger, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” and “Sea of Shadows,” directed by Richard Ladkani.
Outstanding Series Nominees include “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” directed by Joshua Bennett, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, and Sam Pollard, “Hillary,” directed by Nanette Burstein, “Love Fraud,” directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, and “The Last Dance,” directed by Jason Hehir.
And because of pandemic-related constrictions on festival play, the Cinema Eye Feature Film Nominations Committee selected 12 films from emerging filmmakers who lost their in-person festival premieres or runs for the new Stay Focused 2021 Initiative. Cinema Eye pledges to place a spotlight on these films in order to create more opportunities for these filmmakers after the pandemic. Cinema Eye will screen the selection in Los Angeles at the new Vidiots Theatre in Eagle Rock, which is scheduled to open in late 2021.
Finally, 10 films were announced as part of the Shorts List, Cinema Eye’s annual list of semifinalists for the Nonfiction Short Film Honor: “Abortion Helpline,” “This is Lisa,” “Broken Orchestra,” “Dafa Metti (Difficult),” “Flower Punk,” “Huntsville Station,” “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” “A Love Song for Latasha,” “See You Next Time,” “Then Comes the Evening,” and “The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima.”
The nominations in Cinema Eye’s Feature Film categories will be announced at a later date. The 14th Annual Honors Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The Stay Focused 2021 Initiative
“The American Sector” | Directed by Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez
“Bulletproof” | Directed by Todd Chandler
“Down a Dark Stairwell” | Directed by Ursula Liang
“Jacinta” | Directed by Jessica Earnshaw
“Landfall” | Directed by Cecilia Aldorondo
“Mayor” | Directed by David Osit
“P.S. Burn This Letter Please” | Directed by Michael Seligman and Jennifer Tiexiera
“Sisters With Transistors” | Directed by Lisa Rovner
“Socks on Fire” | Directed by Bo Mcguire
“Stray” | Directed by Elizabeth Lo
“Through the Night” | Directed by Loira Limbal
“Two Gods” | Directed by Zeshawn Ali
Outstanding Broadcast Film
“Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn”
Directed by Ivy Meeropol
HBO
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Directed by Carol Dysinger
A&E
“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”
Directed by Martin Scorsese
Netflix
“Sea of Shadows”
Directed by Richard Ladkani
National Geographic
“Welcome to Chechnya”
Directed by David France
HBO
Outstanding Broadcast Series
“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”
HBO
Directed by Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre and Joshua Bennett
“Hillary”
Hulu
Directed by Nanette Burstein
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
HBO
Directed by Liz Garbus
“The Last Dance”
ESPN and Netflix
Directed by Jason Hehir
“Love Fraud”
Showtime
Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady
Outstanding Editing in a Broadcast Film or Series
Anne Alvergue and Adam Kurnitz
“Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn”
HBO
Erin Barnett, Jawad Metni and Alyse Ardell Spiegel
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
HBO
Chad Beck, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky and Ben Sozanski
“The Last Dance”
ESPN and Netflix
Damian Rodriguez and David Tedeschi
“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”
Netflix
Tyler H. Walk
“Welcome to Chechnya”
HBO
Outstanding Cinematography in a Broadcast Film or Series
Thorsten Thielow
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
HBO
Nominee(s) to be Determined
“Night On Earth – Episode: Moonlit Plains”
Netflix
Alexander A. Mora
“The Nightcrawlers”
National Geographic
Richard Ladkani
“Sea of Shadows”
National Geographic
Ian Moubayed and Sam Price-Waldman
“The Vow”
HBO
Askold Kurov
“Welcome to Chechnya”
HBO
Cinema Eye Shorts List
“Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa”
Directed by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie
“Broken Orchestra”
Directed by Charlie Tyrell
“Dafa Metti (Difficult)”
Directed by Tal Amiran
“Flower Punk”
Directed by Alison Klayman
“Huntsville Station”
Directed by Chris Filippone and Jamie Meltzer
“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens”
Directed by Matthew Killip
“A Love Song for Latasha”
Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison
“See You Next Time”
Directed by Crystal Kayiza
“Then Comes the Evening”
Directed by Maja Novakovic
“The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima”
Directed by Otto Bell
