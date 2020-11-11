Fincher ‘Feels Strange’ About His Lack of Output, Joined Netflix to Strengthen His Body of Work

Fincher says he has four years left on the original Netflix deal he signed.

News is circulating that David Fincher has signed a four-year content deal with Netflix, but it’s a non-story: such a deal has been in place for years. Fincher’s beloved serial killer drama series “Mindhunter,” animated anthology project “Love, Death & Robots,” and upcoming new feature “Mank” are all the result of a content deal he signed with Netflix years ago after his drama series “House of Cards” debuted in 2013 and kicked off Netflix’s original programming run. In an interview with Premiere (via Playlist), Fincher said his “exclusivity deal” with Netflix has another four years left, which means he’ll be sticking with the streaming giant for a bit longer.

“Depending on ‘Mank’s’ reception, I’ll either go see [Netflix executives] sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white,” Fincher quipped about what he will do next for “Netflix” after “Mank.” “No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means — likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence.”

As for why Fincher decided to make Netflix his home for an exclusive period, the director said it largely had to do with increasing his output. As the filmmaker explained, “I signed this Netflix deal also because I’d like to work like Picasso painted, to try very different things, to try to break the shape or change the operating mode. I like the idea of ​​having a body of work. And yes, I admit that it feels strange, after 40 years in this profession, to only have 10 films under my belt. Well, 11, but 10 that I can say are mine. Yes, objectively, it is a pretty terrifying observation.”

Fincher’s filmography adds up to 11 films if you count his feature directorial debut “Alien 3,” but the director has long disowned that project and thus only counts 10 films in his filmography to date. Fincher has been working as a director since 1980, starting in music videos for a decade before transitioning into filmmaking in the 1990s.

“Mank” will be streaming on Netflix starting December 4. Fincher is in development on a second season of “Love, Death & Robots,” but he revealed last month that “Mindhunter” would not be returning for a second season.

