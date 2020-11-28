David Lynch Netflix Project, Working Title ‘Wisteria,’ in the Works — Report

Netflix declined comment, but Production Weekly has the start date.

Rumors are swirling around a new David Lynch project in the works, and at Netflix. As observed in industry trade Production Weekly, an untitled David Lynch project with the working title “Wisteria” is set to begin production in May 2021. The publication notes longtime Lynch collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland as a producer, and that the project will film at Calvert Studios in LA.

Netflix declined a request for comment from IndieWire. (Other projects featured in the Production Weekly newsletter include the new “Doctor Strange,” plus “Insecure” and “American Crime Story.”)

Lynch, who has mostly kept in touch with audiences during quarantine via his “What’s David Up to?” YouTube series, previously hinted that he’d be working on a film or other story right now if it weren’t for lockdown.

“There might be things coming along that would mean less time could be spent on [my YouTube] channel,” he told The Daily Beast back in July.

Lynch’s last feature film project was his 2006 “Inland Empire.” From there he returned to the beloved world of “Twin Peaks” for the Showtime limited series “The Return.” The filmmaker has yet to announce any new feature films or television projects since “Twin Peaks: The Return” wrapped its run in September 2017, though the 2017 short “What Did Jack Do?” debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

“Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan told IndieWire earlier this year he’d be open to reprising his role of Cooper, but had only this to tease about a return: “That is in the mind of David Lynch, where it will stay hidden.”

Meanwhile, for fans looking to bring a little Lynch into their life right now, the David Lynch Foundation, the filmmaker’s namesake Transcendental Meditation-based charitable organization, will host a live, virtual benefit concert December 3. Headliners include Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Kesha, Sting, and more. Coined “Meditate America,” the free event will support bringing free Transcendental Meditation training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities.

George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and ABC’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will host the event, which will also include an interview with Hugh Jackman and Katy Perry to discuss her meditation practice. More info on the benefit concert, and how to get tickets, is available on the David Lynch Foundation’s website.

