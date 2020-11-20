‘Deadpool 3’ Finally Comes to Life at Disney as Ryan Reynolds Taps ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Writers

The fate of the "Deadpool" franchise has been in flux since the Disney-Fox merger.

“Deadpool 3” is finally coming to life under Disney after months of uncertainty following the Disney-Fox merger. According to Deadline, Ryan Reynolds and Disney-owned Marvel Studios have tapped Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to pen the script for “Deadpool 3,” with Reynolds reprising his fan favorite role as the foul-mouthed superhero. The Molyneux sisters are the creators of the new Fox animated series “The Great North,” a gig they picked up after scoring an Emmy as writers and executive producers of Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.”

Deadline reports: “Writer meetings have been taking place over the past month with Reynolds recently meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next installment. In the end, the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters’ take as the perfect fit for what they wanted. The film is still in early development but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters does mark the first major step in getting the next ‘Deadpool’ film into production.”

“Deadpool” fans have been clamoring for updates on a third film ever since Disney purchased Fox, which released the first two “Deadpool” films to worldwide grosses of $782 million and $785 million, respectively. The “Deadpool” franchise is R-rated, which doesn’t fit the PG-13 mold of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The merger means Deadpool can now enter the MCU, but figuring out how such an adult-oriented franchise can fit into the family-friendly nature of the MCU has been one of the big questions facing the future of Deadpool.

Over the last several months, “Deadpool” cast members such as Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz have all expressed interest in returning for a third film. No cast member had a clue about whether or not Disney would give them the green light. Brolin said in summer 2019 he was pressuring Disney for an answer on the matter, but he wasn’t getting any answers at the time.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Brolin said. “I’m actually, I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100 percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows.”

Head over to Deadline’s website for more first info on the early development of “Deadpool 3.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.