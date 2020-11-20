×
Edward Norton Calls Trump a ‘Vindictive Little 10-Ply-Super-Soft Bitch’ Over Election Reaction

In a viral Twitter thread, Norton rips into the reasons Trump is creating fear and chaos over the election results.

Edward Norton attends the press conference of 'Motherless Brooklyn' during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, tiff, at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada, on 11 September 2019. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Edward Norton

Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Edward Norton held nothing back Friday in a viral Twitter thread, in which he labels Donald Trump as “a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch.” The Oscar-nominated actor was discussing Trump’s reaction to the 2020 presidential election and how the soon-to-be former president “is just throwing a wicked pout fest and trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead and dying.” Trump has been touting voter fraud claims as the reason he was defeated by Joe Biden.

“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,’” Norton said. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”

Norton noted Trump is “tactically” delaying the transition of power in the U.S. in order “to buy time for cover-up and evidence suppression” and to create “a desperate endgame.” What’s Trump’s final goal? The way Norton sees it, it’s “to create enough chaos and anxiety about peaceful transfer of power and fear of irreparable damage to the system that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding.”

“We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy,” Nolan added, calling on Americans to call out the president’s bluff. “That is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand…He’s leaving, gracelessly and in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we’ll be vulnerable to his return. We can’t flinch.”

Read Norton’s full thoughts on Trump’s post-election scheming in the Twitter thread below.

