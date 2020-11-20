Edward Norton Calls Trump a ‘Vindictive Little 10-Ply-Super-Soft Bitch’ Over Election Reaction

In a viral Twitter thread, Norton rips into the reasons Trump is creating fear and chaos over the election results.

Edward Norton held nothing back Friday in a viral Twitter thread, in which he labels Donald Trump as “a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch.” The Oscar-nominated actor was discussing Trump’s reaction to the 2020 presidential election and how the soon-to-be former president “is just throwing a wicked pout fest and trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead and dying.” Trump has been touting voter fraud claims as the reason he was defeated by Joe Biden.

“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,’” Norton said. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”

Norton noted Trump is “tactically” delaying the transition of power in the U.S. in order “to buy time for cover-up and evidence suppression” and to create “a desperate endgame.” What’s Trump’s final goal? The way Norton sees it, it’s “to create enough chaos and anxiety about peaceful transfer of power and fear of irreparable damage to the system that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding.”

Related 'The Boys' Team Reacts to Trump Supporters Dressed as Homelander: 'Ignorant Dumb-F*ckery'

Creating 'Trump TV' Will Not Be an Easy Task for the Outgoing President Related 2020 Network Fall TV Premiere Dates

Oscars 2021: Best International Feature Film Predictions

“We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy,” Nolan added, calling on Americans to call out the president’s bluff. “That is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand…He’s leaving, gracelessly and in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we’ll be vulnerable to his return. We can’t flinch.”

Read Norton’s full thoughts on Trump’s post-election scheming in the Twitter thread below.

I’m no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I’ve also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & l’ll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

…which is to create enough chaos & anxiety about peaceful transfer of power, & fear of irreparable damage to the system, that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding. But he doesn’t have the cards. His bluff after ‘the flop’ has been called in court… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

Faith in the strength of our sacred institutions & founding principles is severely stretched…but they will hold. They will. He’s leaving, gracelessly & in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we’ll be vulnerable to his return. We can’t flinch. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.