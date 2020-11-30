Every Film Festival and Market Still Happening in 2020, in Person and Online

A constantly updated list of the festivals and markets that are adapting their plans to the coronavirus pandemic.

For film festivals and markets, all is chaos. Some say the show will go on, or at least some of the show; others are pivoting to a virtual experience, or postponing, or wait-and-seeing, or canceling altogether. Some are open only to industry members, while others offer free and paid programming for the general public. Some are restricted only to residents of specific countries. And all is subject to change.

It’s a lot to track, and we’ll keep doing just that in the weeks and months ahead. Here’s a list of film festivals and markets that have offered some indication about their plans; those not on the list are not necessarily canceled. Many continue to accept submissions, but are mum on how they plan to move forward. The list will be updated as event organizers release information on their plans.

November

Sheffield Doc/Fest and Marketplace

Sheffield, UK

June-November

Sheffield Doc/Fest’s Digital Industry Pass offers paid access to a slate of online programs from the UK festival that begin in June. Up first are market events. The MeetMarket nonfiction pitching forum will see 48 projects presented to industry representatives from June 8-10. Alternate Realities Talent Market includes 20 teams matched with curators, exhibitors, galleries, museums, international festivals, broadcasters, funding bodies, NGOs, and distributors.

Screening platform Doc/Player will offer a slate of noncompetitive films through August 31. Talks and panels will stream throughout June, July, and August. Access to pre-recorded pitches, The Whickers Pitch, and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Egg)celerator Lab Pitch, will be available in June, and streaming of weekend panels will be available in the fall.

Films Across Borders

Washington, D.C.

October-December

Now in its sixth year, this film showcase hosted by American University and 19 embassies, is going virtual. This year’s theme is centered around stories of resilience and hope. Highlights: Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ “For Sama,” Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” and National Geographic’s “Last Wild Places: The Americas.”

CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival

Calgary, Alberta

November 25-December 1

Geoblock: Alberta

For its 8th edition, the documentary festival presented by the Calgary Underground Film Festival will offer both virtual and in-person screenings. The program includes over 15 features, shorts, and Q&As.The lineup will be announced mid October.

Sweded Festival for Creative Re-Creations

Pittsburgh

Beginning November 30

Pittsburgh-based theater and distributor Row House Cinema is programming this feature-length compilation in virtual cinemas and select independent theaters. Through November 15, anyone is welcome to submit a “Sweded” film — a short, cheap, and “out of control” re-creation of existing movies, a concept popularized in Michel Gondry’s “Be Kind, Rewind.”

December

Whistler Film Festival

Whistler, British Columbia

December 1-20

Geoblock: Canada

The festival’s 20th edition will be held online and in person with screenings, an industry Content Summit, and market-driven talent programs.

DC Chinese International Film Festival

Washington, D.C.

December 7-13

The festival is planning a virtual program for its fifth edition.

NFMLA Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema

Los Angeles

December 12

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, the Dutch consulate, and the Arab Film and Media Institute are hosting a virtual edition of the annual celebration of Middle Eastern, Arab, and Dutch filmmaking. The lineup includes three shorts programs, filmmaker Q&As, and panels.

New Directors/New Films

New York

December 9-20

Film at Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art’s 49th annual event, originally slated to occur in March, will now take place in December virtually. The event, which celebrates daring work, will screen 24 features and 10 shorts. Highlights: Zheng Lu Xinyuan’s “The Cloud in Her Room,” Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’ “Boys State,” and Maya Da-Rin’s “The Fever.”

2021

Sundance Film Festival

Park City, Utah

January 28-February 3, 2021

For its 2021 edition, the festival is planning a truncated seven-day run, with a largely virtual program that could open the festival experience to a wide audience. In-person screenings, if they can happen, are expected to be limited; organizers are exploring collaborations with independent theaters around the world for

Göteborg Film Festival

Gothenburg, Sweden

January 29-February 8, 2021

The 44th festival will be held virtually, along with the Nordic Film Market, TF Drama Vision, and 8th Nostradamus report.

Slamdance Film Festival

Los Angeles

February 12-25, 2021

For its 27th edition, Slamdance will screen 25 features and 107 shorts and episodics in a hybrid event. All films, Q&As, and panels will be available online, while drive-in screenings will be held in Joshua Tree and Los Angeles. It will also launch a new program, Unstoppable, a showcase for creators with disabilities.

Calgary Underground Film Festival

Calgary, Alberta

April 2021 (Dates TBD)

Geoblock: Alberta

After going online and hosting drive-ins for its 2020 edition last June, the Calgary Underground Film Festival plans to return to the cinema while maintaining successful elements of the 2020 edition, such as panels with international high-profile guests and filmmaker Q&As. The lineup for the 18th edition will be announced in March 2021.

True/False Film Fest

Columbia, Missouri

May 5-9, 2021

The festival’s 18th edition, originally slated for May 2020, will not happen this year in favor of new dates in May 2021. With a theme of “The Nature of Uncertainty,” the festival will offer a largely outdoor program as well as drive-in and private screenings and an online component, The Teleported Fest.

Past Events

Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival

Toronto

May 21-June 30

In addition to an online program from October 1-11, Inside Out is offering a robust lineup of online programming in the spring, including a look at its 30-year history, a series of short film programs, its LGBTQ Finance Forum, and the Pitch, Please! pitch competition.

Lower East Side Film Festival

New York

June 18-29

The 10th anniversary edition will occur online, with feature premieres, short film showcases, panels and conversations.

Nantucket Film Festival

Nantucket, Massachusetts

June 23-30

NFF Now: At Home will offer an online program of features, shorts, Q&As, and conversations.

Frameline44 Pride Showcase

Concord, California

June 25-28

The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and the Castro Theatre will host a four-day virtual screening series online and at the West Wind Solana Drive-in Theater in Concord, California.

Cannes Marché du Film

Cannes, France

June 22-26

Cannes Film Festival may not be happening, but its important market is going online. Thousands of film projects will be exhibited at virtual booths and pavilions, while the networking app Match&Meet will facilitate video calls for dealmaking, while film screenings and project presentations will take place in 15 virtual cinemas. A parallel market led by a coalition of US agencies will take place from June 22 – 28.

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival at Your Cinema

Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

July 3 – 11

Organizers canceled the annual summer festival and instead are programming a selection of films from around the world at nearly 100 Czech theaters.

Nevertheless Film Festival

Ann Arbor, Michigan

July 9-12

Geoblock: US

The festival focused on elevating the work of women will take place online. The festival requires that all films have at least 50 percent of behind-the-camera leadership roles be filled by women.

St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

St. Louis

July 10-19

The annual presentation serves as a primary venue for films made by local filmmakers, this year it’s going online. The program includes narrative and documentary features, short programming blocks, and post-screening Q&As.

Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film

New York City

July 17-30

Geoblock: US

The American festival focused on Japanese cinema is going virtual with some 30 features and shorts, Q&As, discussion panels, and video greetings from filmmakers.

Classic French Film Festival

St. Louis

July 17-23

The annual festival is moving online, and because of its focus on older French works, its programming is being scaled back to fewer titles that are available to stream.

Gimli Film Festival

Gimli, Manitoba, Canada

July 21-26

Manitoba’s largest film festival will be held exclusively online this year. An on-demand platform will allow ticket- and pass-holders to stream over 130 films, while the live stream platform will over free worldwide access to films, short film programs, Q&As, panel discussions, and more.

Indy Shorts International Film Festival

Indianapolis

July 21-26

The Oscar-qualifying shorts festival is running a hybrid model this year, with virtual screenings for its 128 short films in 18 programs, as well as five drive-in screenings. It will hand out $30,000 in cash prizes.

Frontières Co-Production Market

Montreal, Canada

July 23-26

The annual market, typically held in conjunction with Fantasia International Film Festival, is going digital. Planned are a presentation of 10 European and 10 North American projects in development to a group of producers, financiers, agents, and distributors.

Cordillera International Film Fest

Reno, Nevada

July 23-26

This year’s festival features nine feature films curated from leading festivals, with 67 percent directed by women. The festival will offer a hybrid of in-person and online programming.

NewFilmmakers LA Monthly Film Festival – InFocus: Canadian Cinema

Los Angeles

July 25

The monthly film festival, with a focus on Canadian films, will be available on Seed&Spark’s online platform.

Greenpoint Film Festival

Brooklyn, New York

August 1-9

The ninth annual festival will be built around a drive-in theater at a parking lot on Meserole Ave. and Jewel Street. The festival will screen eight features and 27 shorts and include guest speakers and socially distant gatherings. Those without cars will be able to use a row of parked vehicles that are cleaned between screenings.

Hip Hop Film Festival

New York

August 6-9

Harlem Film House’s fifth annual event is going virtual with screenings, virtual DJ battles, master classes, and more. Ice Cube and Omari Hardwick will be honored.

South East European Film Festival

Los Angeles

Through August 16

The 15th annual celebration of South East European film includes an online program with the US online premieres of over 50 films from 20 countries.

Israel-Jewish International Film Festival

Ocean, NJ

July 19-August 13

The virtual festival will open with the North American premiere of “Asia,” starring Shira Haas from Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” and conclude with a series of films that explore the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities.

BMO IFFSA Toronto

Toronto

August 6-16

North America’s largest South Asian film festival will be held online this year, with screenings of over 100 films in 16 languages and over 50 events.

Bentonville Film Festival

Bentonville, Arkansas

August 10-16

The sixth annual festival, co-founded by Geena Davis, is adopting a hybrid model for this year, with digital screenings, panels, and events alongside in-person premieres and conversations. Over 80 percent of the festival’s 68 films are women-directed, 65 percent are from people of color, and 45 percent are from LGBTQ filmmakers.

Women Texas Film Festival

Dallas, Texas

August 13-16

For its fifth year, the festival is offering on-demand film streaming and Q&As. To qualify for entry, films must have women in at least one key creative role: writer, creative producer, director, cinematographer, editor, and/or composer.

Locarno Film Festival

Locarno, Switzerland

Various dates

Organizers canceled the in-person event this year, which was supposed to take place in August, in favor of a series of initiatives termed Locarno 2020 – For the Future of Films. Full details haven’t been announced, but the festival’s short film section, Pardi di domani, will be accessible from August 5-15 online, with a limit of 1,590 viewers per film. From August 5-15 at the GranRex, PalaCinema 1 and Muralto PalaVideo will host a dozen screenings daily, including premieres and repertory selections.

Florida Film Festival

Maitland, Florida

August 8-20

Geoblock: Florida

The festival will screen 151 films on the Eventive streaming platform.

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

August 14-21

The festival in Bosnia & Herzegovina is slated to move forward along with its Talents Sarajevo, which welcomes up-and-coming filmmakers and critics from Southeast Europe and Southern Caucasus.

Night Visions

Helsinki

August 19-22

Scandinavia’s biggest genre festival will take place entirely in person, with screenings of 23 features and six shorts.

NewFilmmakers LA Monthly Film Festival – InFocus: California Cinema, Los Angeles Storytellers and International Animation

Los Angeles

August 22

The monthly film festival will be available on Seed&Spark’s online platform.

CineCina iFest

New York

July 7-August 31

In a follow-up to the Chinese-focused festivals full festival presented earlier this year, the festival is offering a mini edition available only through mobile devices.

Fantasia International Film Festival

Montreal

August 20-September 2

Geoblock: Canada

The genre festival will offer an online program open to those residing in Canada that includes the world premiere of Vincent Paronnaud’s “Hunted” alongside screenings of over 100 features and 200 shorts, and panels including a masterclass from John Carpenter.

BlackStar Film Festival

Philadelphia

August 20-26

This year’s celebration of Black, brown, and indigenous film will be held virtually, with 90 films, live panels, and special events. Additionally, the festival will host drive-in screenings of “Be Water,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” and “Miss Juneteenth.”

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival

Los Angeles

August 20-30

Organizers are planning to take advantage of streaming and physical events, as allowed, for this year’s Outfest. In addition to screening features and shorts, other events include the third-annual trans summit and conversation and first-ever women and filmmakers of color summits and conversations.

American Black Film Festival

Miami Beach, Florida

August 21-30

An online edition of the festival will include independent black films, studio premieres, conversations, panels, business seminars, and virtual networking events.

Sidewalk Film Festival

Birmingham, Alabama

August 24-30

This year’s festival will screen over 150 features and shorts at The Grand River Drive-In in Leeds, which has four screens.

Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART)

Hong Kong

August 27-29

Originally scheduled for the end of March, FILMART is set to move forward in August. Details forthcoming.

From Italy with Laughter: A Comedy Film Festival — Online with the IIC Los Angeles

Los Angeles

July 31-September 5

The Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles showcases a series of Italian comedy premieres, with two movies playing online once each weekend.

Dances with Films

Los Angeles

August 27-September 6

For its 23rd year, the festival is planning a virtual event with over 200 titles streamed live, alongside virtual red carpets, trivia nights, Q&As, panels, and more.

Venice International Film Festival

Venice, Italy

September 2-12

For its 77th edition, the festival is moving forward with an in-person, slimmed-down program. It’s forgoing the Sconfini section, which typically includes arthouse and genre films, as a means to dedicate screening times to repeat screenings of main-section films.

Harlem International Film Festival

New York

September 10-13

The festival, founded in 2005, is planning an all-virtual event for this year.

Loudoun Arts Film Festival

Leesburg, Virginia

End of August-September 19

The annual festival is operating with a hybrid model this year, with a virtual festival beginning at the end of August and concluding September 19. Drive-in screenings will take place September 10-13 and 17-19.

San Francisco Documentary Film Festival

San Franciso

September 3-20

SF DocFest is planning a virtual edition for its 19th year and will screen 25 features, 20 shorts, and offer special events and Q&As. Highlights: Joshua Tsui’s “Insert Coin,” Hannah Jayanti’s “Truth or Consequences,” Chelsea Christer’s “Bleeding Audio.”

Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto

September 10-20

North America’s largest festival will split its programming between digital screenings and five days of socially distanced, in-person presentations. The lineup has been dramatically reduced from previous editions, with 50 new feature films and five short film programs. By contrast, the 2019 festival hosted over 300 films.

DC Shorts International Film Festival

Washington, D.C.

September 10-23

The annual festival is moving online this year, with more than 150 short films from over 30 countries. The program includes the juried Filmmaker Awards Brunch, Screenplay Competition, free filmmaker workshops, panels, and talkbacks.

New York Latino Film Festival

The Bronx

September 14-20

The festival is offering both virtual and in-person events, with a series of drive-in feature screenings in the South Bronx. Highlights: HBO Latino’s “Habla Now,” Angel Manuel Soto’s “Charm City Kings,” John Leguizamo’s “Critical Thinking.”

Brooklyn Science Fiction Film Festival

September 14-20

Brooklyn, New York

The festival will stream for free online. Highlights: Robert Mockler’s “Like Me” and Mark Neale’s “No Maps for These Territories.”

Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

Mammoth Lakes, California

September 16-20

After initially being postponed, the festival is moving to an online-only format with screenings, live Q&As, panels, meet-ups, and virtual wine tastings. Highlights: Merawi Gerima’s “Residue,” Marjorie Conrad’s “Desire Path,” and Elegance Bratton’s “Pier Kids.”

Frameline44

San Francisco

September 17-27

Geoblock: California

The LGBTQ film festival, which bills itself as the world’s largest, will be held virtually this year. Planned are 18 premieres, scores of other screenings, a gala, live auction, Q&As, and other programming. Highlights: D’Arcy Drollinger’s “Shit & Champagne,” two episodes of HBO Max’s “Equal,” and Lauren Fash’s “Through the Glass Darkly.”

Atlanta Film Festival

Atlanta

September 17-27

After rescheduling the festival from the spring, organizers are planning a to host both drive-in and virtual screenings. The festival’s lineup includes 150 films and 20 educational events as part of its Creative Conference. Highlights: Casimir Nozkowski’s “The Outside Story,” Stephen Robert Morse and Nick Hampson’s “In the Cold Dark Night,” and Varda Bar-Kar’s “Fandango at the Wall.”

Catalina Film Festival

Long Beach

September 18-27

Movie lovers from around the world can log on to stream 119 official selections, as well as drive-in screenings. The $49 all-access pass allows you to stream films via FilmFestivalFlix.com, and provides entry into digital industry events and exclusives.

Doc5 Middleburg

Middleburg, Virginia

September 22-26

Created this year as a companion festival to the flagship Doc10 Film Festival, the Doc5 event will screen five nonfiction films in person. Highlights: Garrett Bradley’s “Time,” Matt Yoka’s “Whirlybird,” and Laura Gabbert’s “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles.”

Urbanworld Film Festival

New York

September 23-27

The 24th annual festival will be held virtually, with a slate of over 100 films, panels, and conversations. Highlights: David Oyelowo’s “The Water Man,” Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair,” and Angel Manuel Soto’s “Charm City Kings.”

Deep in the Heart Film Festival

Waco, Texas

September 24-27

The festival is planning a virtual event for this year, with a promise of adding “quirky and colorful elements” to its online presentation. Highlights: Christopher J. Hansen’s “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage” and O. Corbin Saleken’s “The Dummy Factor.”

Boston Film Festival

Boston

September 24-27

For its 36th edition, the festival will offer a virtual program that includes screenings, Q&As, and other events. Highlights: Niels Mueller’s “Small Town Wisconsin,” Inon Shampanier’s “Paper Spiders,” and John Ippolito’s “25.”

Global Peace Film Festival

Winter Park, Florida

September 21-October 4

This year’s festival will offer both online and in-person screenings, as well as filmmaker talks and panels. Highlights: Sam Bathrick’s “16 Bars,” Samuel George’s “Swing State Florida,” and Abby Ginzberg’s “Waging Change.”

Athens International Film Festival

Athens, Greece

September 23-October 4

For its 26th edition, the festival is offering both in-person screenings and virtual offerings of over 80 films. Highlights: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” and Christian Petzold’s “Undine.”

Celebration of Fantastic Fest

Austin

September 24-October 1

Geoblock: US

Alamo Drafthouse’s annual genre festival will offer a completely free online program this year, with five world premieres, four shorts blocks, and more. Highlights: Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor,” Jim Cummings’ “The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” and the Boukherma brothers’ “Teddy.”

Out on Film

Atlanta

September 24-October 3

For its 33rd year, the LGBTQ festival is expanding from eight to 11 days and is newly Oscar-qualifying. Highlights: Ebs Burnough’s “Capote Tapes,” Alan Parker’s “Fame,” and Megan Daniels’ “Proper Pronouns.”

Zurich Film Festival

Zurich

September 24-October 4

The Swiss festival will occur in person. Highlights: Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Chaitanya Tamhane’s “The Disciple,” and Fernanda Valadez’ “Identifying Features.”

Vancouver International Film Festival

Vancouver, British Columbia

September 24-October 7

For its 39th festival, VIFF is offering an online program of 100 features, shorts, creator talks, as well as experiential and educational programming and some in-person screenings. Highlights: Viggo Mortensen’s “Falling,” Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor,” and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters.”

Calgary International Film Festival

September 24-October 4

Calgary, Alberta

Geoblock: Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba

The festival is offering both in-persona and virtual screenings for its 21st edition. Highlights: Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” Kim A. Snyder’s “Us Kids,” and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters.”

Imagine This Women’s Film Festival

Brooklyn, New York

September 25-October 4

For its fifth edition, the festival will virtually screen over 70 films, panels, chats, and other events. Highlights: Sharon Yaish and Yael Shachar’s “A Whore Like Me,” Jolanta Warpechowski’s “Red Yellow Pink,” and Dana H. Glazer’s “A Case of Blue.”

AFI Latin American Film Festival

Silver Spring, Maryland

September 25–October 7

Geoblock: US

Typically hosted at the AFI Silver Theatre, the Latin American-focused festival will be offering an online program for its 31st year. The majority of the 26-film program will be available online from anywhere in the US. Highlights: Pablo Larraín’s “EMA,” Alfredo León León’s “Submersible,” and Michèle Stephenson’s “Stateless.”

Woodstock Film Festival

Woodstock, New York

September 30-October 4

For its 21st edition, the festival will offer a hybrid program with online screenings, Q&As, and panels alongside films screened at several drive-ins. Highlights: Shalini Kantayya’s “Coded Bias,” Noah Gilbert’s “Horse Latitudes,” and Heidi Ewing’s “I Carry You With Me.”

Chesapeake Film Festival

Easton, Maryland

October 1-4

For its 13th edition, the festival is offering an online selection of 46 films that are available for free, without registration and around the world. Among those streaming include a selection of seven films focused on environmental issues. Highlights: Stefan Schwartz’ “About Us,” Chantal Potter’s “Balloon Man,” and Brian Ivie’s “Emanuel.”

Moscow International Film Festival

Moscow

October 1-8

Originally slated for April, the Russian festival will now take place during the beginning of October.

GI Film Festival San Diego

San Diego

October 1-2

After postponing this year’s event in favor of a May 2021 date, the festival focused on military/veteran-made films is hosting a series of online screenings this October. Highlights: Denton Adkinson’s “In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen,” Justin Roberts’ “No Greater Love,” and Norm Anderson’s “The Donut Dollies.”

Festival of Cinema NYC

Queens, New York

October 1-4

This year’s festival will offer drive-in screenings at St. John’s University’s Queens Campus. Highlights: Paul Tanter’s “Stealing Chaplin,” Kirby Atkins’ “Mosley,” and Hasan Oswald’s “Higher Love.”

Beyond Fest

Los Angeles

October 2-8

The US’ most popular genre festival will screen selections at the Mission Tiki Drive-In. Highlights include world premieres of Christopher Landon’s from Blumhouse “Freaky,” Adam Egypt Mortimer’s “Archenemy,” and Jim Cummings’ “The Wolf of Snow Hollow.”

Georgia Latino Film Festival

Norcross, Georgia

October 2-8

For its 24th edition, the festival is offering an online program

WYO Film Festival

Sheridan, Wyoming

October 2-4

The festival says it’s the only one in Wyoming planning on hosting an in-person festival this year. Each of the 13 features and shorts will screen twice in theaters with reduced seating capacity. Highlights: Bud Force and John Langmore’s “Cowboys,” Brian Morrison’s “Bastards’ Road,” and Dan Wayne’s “Big Fur.”

Camden International Film Festival

Camden, Maine

October 1-12

Geoblock: Varies

For its 16th edition, the festival is expanding into 12 days of programming with 60 titles screened at the Shotwell Drive-In Theatre. The Points North Forum will run from October 5-9 with over a dozen masterclasses and panels. The festival will close with a special program celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 12th. Highlights: Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall,” Nathan Grossman’s “I Am Greta,” and Garrett Bradley’s “Time.”

Asian American International Film Festival

New York

October 1-11

Geoblock: Varies by title, mostly US and Canada

For its 43rd edition, the festival is offering an online program with over 15 features, 10 blocks of shorts, panels, Q&As, and workshops. It will also feature a pop-up market with products from local and small businesses by Asian diaspora artisans and artisans of color who have been impacted by the pandemic. Highlights: Ramona Diaz’ “A Thousand Cuts,” Shalini Kantayya’s “Coded Bias,” and Bao Tran’s “The Paper Tigers.”

Inside Out

Toronto

October 1-11

Geoblock: Ontario

The LGBTQ festival is planning an online-only program for this year, its 30th anniversary, with screenings, special events, and Q&As. It’s also programming a night of free programming at the CityView Drive-In on July 29. Highlights: Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow’s “Ahead of the Curve,” Gabriel Range’s “Stardust,” and Isabel Sandoval’s “Lingua Franca.”

Awareness Festival

Los Angeles

October 1-11

The virtual festival will include live premieres, Q&As, panels, networking, yoga, and parties.

GlobeDocs Film Festival

Boston

October 1-12

The Boston Globe-hosted festival will screen 35 films virtually for its sixth edition. Highlights: Shalini Kantayya’s “Coded Bias,” Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” and Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall.”

Louisiana Film Prize

Shreveport, Louisiana

October 2-10

Billed as a one-of-a-kind festival/competition, this year’s event will be a hybrid of online and in-person screenings. Twenty filmmaking finalists will vie for a $25,000 grand prize based entirely on audience voting.

GEMS Miami Film Festival

Miami

October 8-11

For the festival’s seventh edition, organizers are planning a hybrid event with both drive-in and virtual screenings, along with competitions and panels. The festival focuses on the gems of the fall festival season. Highlights: HBO’s Frank Marshall-directed “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” and Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal.”

BendFilm Festival

Bend, Oregon

October 8-11

The festival is going virtual for its 17th annual edition and will also host drive-in screenings. Many programs and panels will either be paused this year or switched to a virtual model, including the BIPOC filmmaker grant pitch. Highlights: Loki Mulholland’s “After Selma,” Piotr Dylewski’s “Rotten Ears,” and Jim Cricchi’s “Can You Hear Us Now?”

Hamptons International Film Festival

East Hampton, New York

October 8-14

For its 28th edition, the festival will offer both virtual and drive-in screenings. Highlights: Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” Nathan Grossman’s “I Am Greta,” and Garrett Bradley’s “Time.”

Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

Los Angeles

October 1-15

The 14th annual festival will be held virtually, with 53 films screening online. Highlights: Marco Gastine’s “As Far as the Sea,” Rinio Dragasaki’s “Cosmic Candy,” and Zacharias Mavroeidis’ “Defunct.”

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

North America

October 3-17

The coalition is a group of seven American and Canadian South Asian Film Festivals — Seattle’s Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Washington DC South Asian Film Festival, Toronto’s Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, Maryland’s Nepal America International Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, and Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival — that have come together to offer an online festival featuring online screenings, Q&As, and industry panels. Highlights: Baba Azmi’s “Mee Raqsam,” Shirish Gurung’s “Lato Kosero,” and Prateek Vats’s “Eeb Allay Ooo!”

BFI London Film Festival

London

October 7-18

The 2020 edition of the festival will include both virtual and in-person screenings, Q&As, roundtable discussions and more. Additionally, the LFF in Cinemas initiative will include festival preview screenings programmed at theaters across the UK. Highlights: Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire,” Bill and Turner Ross’ “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,” and Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Heartland International Film Festival

Indianapolis

October 8-18

The Midwest festival is planning a program of virtual screenings as well as drive-in screenings. Highlights: Edward Hall’s “Blithe Spirit,” Gabriel Range’s “Stardust,” and Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari.”

Satisfied Eye International Film Festival

Epsom, UK

October 9-11

For its third edition, the festival will offer its programming in person at the Odeon Epsom cinema. Highlights include a wide range of shorts programs, Matías Ganz’ “A Dog’s Death,” and Martha Shane’s “Narrowsburg.”

Canneseries

Cannes, France

October 9-14

The TV festival originally planned for March has been rescheduled for early October, with in-person and online components. Highlights: Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz’ “Truth Seekers,” Marc Maurino’s “#FREERAYSHAWN,” and Alexander Eik’s “Atlantic Crossing.”

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival

Hot Springs, Arkansas

October 9-17

For its 29th edition, the festival is holding both drive-in and virtual screenings. Highlights: Mary Wharton’s “Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President,” Laura Gabbert’s “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles,” and Julia Reichart and Steve Bognar’s “9to5: The Story of A Movement.”

FILM-COM 2020 and FILMOLUTION

October 10-18

Nashvillle, Tennessee

Now in its 11th year, the international market and conference is presenting a virtual program that includes over 140 industry experts and projects available for packaging, financing, co-production, and distribution.

Lumière Festival

Lyon, France

October 10-18

The French festival along with its International Classic Film Market will both happen in person in October. Highlights: a film-concert of “Flesh and the Devil,” a 20th anniversary celebration of Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” and the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks.”

MIPCOM

Cannes, France

October 12-15

The world’s largest TV market, held parallel with Canneseries, will occur completely online.

NALIP Media Fest

Los Angeles

October 14-16

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers’ annual festival will virtual this year, featuring Latinx short films, TV pilots, digital content, and VR/AR/XR.

Santa Fe Independent Film Festival

Santa Fe

October 14-18

For the festival’s 12th edition, organizers are planning a program that will include socially distant screenings, discussions, drive-ins, and events. Some programs may be available only online. Highlights: Jonathan Wysocki’s “Dramarama,” Peter Raymont and Nancy Lang’s “Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power,” and Ryan Spindell’s “The Mortuary Collection.”

Stareable Fest

New York

October 14-18

The web series and indie TV festival will offer a virtual program for its third year, with screenings, workshops, panels, an industry marketplace, live pitch competition, and awards ceremony planned.

Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival and Symposium

Washington, D.C.

October 14-18

The festival’s sixth edition will be held virtually, with film screenings and the symposium. Highlights: Hao Wu’s “76 Days,” Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI,” and Sonia Kennebeck’s “Enemies of the State.

Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

Los Angeles

September 24-October 31

For its 36th edition, the festival is presenting a virtual program that includes screening of 225 films across five weekends. Iram Parveen Bilal’s “I’ll Meet You There,” Ramona S. Diaz’ “A Thousand Cuts,” and Mallorie Ortega’s “The Girl Who Left Home.”

Chicago International Film Festival

Chicago

October 14-25

The festival is offering a virtual program this year, including screenings and the annual Industry Days. Dede Gardner, John Logan, and Effie Brown are among the speakers. Highlights: R.J. Cutler’s “Belushi,” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” and Greg Jacobs and Jon Siskel’s “The Road Up.”

Film Fest 919

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

October 14-31

The festival’s third edition will feature drive-in and outdoor screenings.

Nordic International Film Festival

New York

October 15-20

For its sixth edition, the showcase of Scandinavian film will offer both virtual and drive-in screenings. Highlights: Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” Jan Vardoen’s “Oslo Copenhagen,” and the anthology series “Force of Habit.”

SOHO International Film Festival

New York

October 15-22

The festival will offer a virtual program this year of over 100 films to stream worldwide. Highlights: Guy Davies’ “Philophobia,” Julie Rowen’s “The Air Of The Time,” and Andre Welsh’s “Disrupted.”

San Diego International Film Festival

San Diego

October 15-20

The festival will offer more than 70 features and shorts both online and at drive-in screenings. Highlights: Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Ekwa Msangi’s “Farewell Amor,” and Talya Lavie’s “Honeymood.”

Middleburg Film Festival

Middleburg, Virginia

October 15-18

The festival is offering a largely virtual program this year, in addition to several drive-in and outdoor screenings. Highlights: Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” and Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

AFI Fest

Los Angeles

October 15-22

The festival for its 17th edition will offer an online program. Highlights: Julia Hart’s “I’m Your Woman,” Errol Morris’ “My Psychedelic Love Story,” and Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer’s “Fireball.”

Meet the Press Film Festival

Los Angeles

October 15-22

Now in its fourth year, this year’s Meet the Press Film Festival will appear as part of AFI Fest. The festival will include 19 issue-based documentary shorts. Following the festival, some titles will be available to stream on NBC News apps through Election Day.

Montclair Film Festival

Montclair, New Jersey

October 16-25

The festival will screen this year’s selections online via Montclair Film Virtual Cinema as well as at a drive-in. Highlights: Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Derek DelGaudio’s “In & Of Itself,” and Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

Home Is Distant Shores Film Festival

Cary, North Carolina

October 16-24

The festival highlighting immigrant and refugee experiences in the US will feature 24 films screened online. Tickets are free. Highlights: Laura Nix’s “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” David Quint’s “Father Unknown,” and Miao Wang’s “Maineland.”

Tallgrass Film Festival

Wichita, Kansas

October 16-25

The 18th annual festival will be held virtually this year, with extended dates for online film screenings, Q&As, parties, and other events.

NewFest

New York

October 16-27

The New York LGBTQ film festival will virtually screen 100 films, panels, and online events for its 32nd edition. The full lineup will be announced September 23.

Busan International Film Festival

Busan, South Korea

October 21-30

Organizers for Asia’s largest film festival are planning an in-person event with 300 films screened to over 10,000 attendees. Highlights: Ann Hui, Sammo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, John Woo, and Yuen Woo-Ping’s “Septet: The Story of Hong Kong,” Isshin Inudo’s “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” and Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love.”

Austin Film Festival

Austin

October 22-29

For its 27th year, the festival will offer an online program and writers conference. Highlights: Jonah Malak’s “Dave Not Coming Back,” Maureen Bharoocha’s “Golden Arm,” and Chelsea McEvoy’s “Re-Inventing The Wheel.”

imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival

Toronto

October 20-25

Geoblock: Ontario and US

This year’s festival will be virtual and include work from 153 indigenous artists working in 23 languages from 13 countries and 97 indigenous nations. Among the selections are 10 features, four shorts programs, two guest curated programs, and one artist spotlight. Highlights: Michelle Latimer’s “Inconvenient Indian,” Loretta Todd’s “Monkey Beach,” and Sterlin Harjo’s “Love and Fury.”

LA Brazilian Film Festival

Los Angeles

October 21-25

For its 13th edition, the festival will offer a virtual program that includes films, music, and a film market. Highlights: Claudio Assis’ “Mercy,” Allan Fromberton’s “Pacarrete,” and Camila de Moraes’ “The Case of the Wrong Man.”

Virginia Film Festival

Charlottesville, Virginia

October 21-25

For its 33rd edition, the festival is offer a virtual and drive-in program with over 50 films. Highlights: Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” and Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Bushwick Film Festival

Brooklyn

October 21-25

For its 13th edition, organizers are presenting an online edition with over 100 films streaming along with live music, contests, and other events.

Indie Memphis Film Festival

Memphis, Tennessee

October 21-29

The festival will offer screenings online, at drive-ins, and at outdoor venues. Its selection of over 230 features, shorts, and music videos focuses on women and filmmakers of color. Highlights: Trimiko Melancon’s “What Do You Have to Lose?,” Lynne Sachs’ “A Film About a Father Who,” and Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby.”

BedStuy Film Festival

Brooklyn, New York

October 23-November 25

The third annual festival will be held virtually. Highlights: Katherine Murray-Satchell’s “Cycles,” Xan Black’s “A Smaller World,” and Prentiss L. Thompson’s “I.C.U.”

SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Savannah, Georgia

October 24-31

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s annual festival will be an entirely virtual presentation this year, with 20 narrative films, 17 documentaries, and 111 shorts. Highlights: Julia Hart’s “I’m Your Woman,” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” and Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari.”

New York City Drone Film Festival

New York

October 25

Billing itself as the first event dedicated to the celebration of drone cinematography, this year’s event will be streamed live and include master classes, panels, live chats, and more.

Asian Contents & Film Market

Busan, South Korea

October 26-28

Organizers for Asia’s largest film festival moved the dates later in October. All outdoor events are canceled to avoid crowds gathering and no parties or receptions are planned. International guests are not invited.

Moving Parts Film Festival

Los Angeles

Septemper 26-27

The festival will offer a virtual program with 45 films, workshops, and Q&As.

Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival

Jihlava, Czech Republic

October 27-November 1

Organizers of the Czech festival say they plan to adapt their plans as necessary, including by limiting venue capacity, setting up additional venues, and holding repeat screenings. They’re looking into accommodations for those vulnerable to infection, including seniors and those with illnesses.

Raindance Film Festival

London

October 28-November 7

The annual British gathering will hold an in-person/virtual hybrid festival for this year’s edition. Highlights: Sabrina Van Tassel’s “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” Don Hardy’s “Citizen Penn,” and Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s “He Dreams of Giants.”

Peachtree Village International Film Festival

Atlanta

October 29-November 1

For its 15th edition, the festival will offer a virtual program

Japan Connects Hollywood

Los Angeles

October 30-November 1

An online edition will include screenings, a talent competition, video editing masterclass, and panels. Highlights: Ema Ryan Yamazaki’s “Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams” and Otsuichi’s “Stare.”

Tokyo International Film Festival

Tokyo

October 31-November 9

The festival will hold its 33rd edition in person. Highlights: Masaharu Take’s “Underdog” and Hajime Hashimoto’s “Hokusai.”

Glimmerglass Film Days

Cooperstown, New York

November 5-11

This year’s event will be available online. Highlights: Sara Dosa’s “The Seer and the Unseen,” Werner Herzog’s “Family Romance, LLC,” and Peter Hutchison’s “Healing from Hate: Battle for the Soul of a Nation.”

Louisville International Film Festival

Louisville

November 5-7

The festival will offer a virtual program for its 11th edition.

St. Louis International Film Festival

St. Louis

November 5-22

For its 29th edition, the festival will offer a virtual event with screenings, mater classes, and talks. Highlights: The Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert-directed Dave Chappelle special “8:46,” Alex Bayer, Jonathan Mann, and Mary Anne Rothberg’s “The Oratorio,” and Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI.”

AMPLIFY!

UK

November 6-22

Four of the UK’s regional festivals — Bath, Brighton, Cambridge, and Cornwall — have banded together for a collective virtual festival. Highlights: Viggo Mortensen’s “Falling,” Zeina Durra’s “Luxor,” and Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent.”

American Film Market

Santa Monica, California

November 9-13

After initially remaining committed to holding the 41st film market in person, organizers announced it would instead be held online.

HollyShorts Film Festival

Los Angeles

November 9-15

The Oscar-qualifying shorts festival is going virtual for its 16th edition vis the Bitpix platform, available on Apple, Android, and many streaming devices.

TIFFCOM

Tokyo

November 4-6

The market held in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival opened its call for projects in March for the first edition of the Tokyo Gap-Financing Market. The market aims to support Japanese, Asian, and International producers secure financing for up to 20 film and TV projects through one-on-one meetings.

DOC NYC

New York

November 11-19

The festival will move to a primarily online format for its 11th year. Closer to November, organizers will reevaluate the feasibility of holding additional in-person events.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Tallinn, Estonia

November 13-November 29

The festival is holding a hybrid edition this year.

Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival

Fairfax, Virginia

November 16-21

For its sixth edition, the festival is offering a virtual program.

Key West Film Festival

Key West, Florida

November 18-22

The Florida festival is planning an in-person event, with a socially distant program held at all-outdoor venues, and virtual Q&As and panels.

